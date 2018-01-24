House of Horrors: Video Shows Allegedly Captive Siblings Being Rescued After Parents' Arrests

They look like they couldn’t wait to get out of that house.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC News and published Monday shows several siblings last week leaving the California home where they had been allegedly abused and held captive by their parents.

The children are seen in the video after the arrest of the parents, David and Louise Turpin, early last week.

The footage shows several siblings getting into a van parked in the driveway of their residence in Perris, dubbed the house of horrors. One of the kids can be seen carrying a younger child on her hip as she heads to the van.

Another is shown running to the vehicle.

Accused of abusing their children for years, David, 56, and 49-year-old Louise were taken into custody after the kids — ages 2 to 29 — were found malnourished, in foul-smelling rooms, in the family’s home on Jan. 14. Some were in shackles.

Both parents face 12 counts each of torture as well as seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult, six counts of child abuse or neglect and 12 counts of false imprisonment. David was also charged with one count of a lewd act on a child under the age of 14 by force, fear or duress.

They both pleaded not guilty, and their attorneys declined to comment on the case beyond calling the accusations serious.

The Turpin children were freed after their 17-year-old sister escaped through a window early on Jan. 14 and called 911, authorities have said.

Investigators — and the world — soon learned that the kids had allegedly suffered extensive abuse dating back to 2010, including being beaten, starved and strangled, as well as being chained to their beds, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said last week.

Only the youngest, a toddler, was somewhat spared, he said. But the eldest, a 29-year-old woman, weighed 82 lbs. when she was found and a 12-year-old sibling was the weight of an average 7-year-old.

Authorities are still trying to figure out the Turpins’ alleged motive.

The parents allegedly purchased enough food for themselves and would leave some of it, including pies, out on the counter where their children could see — but could not eat them, Hestrin said.

“A lot” of toys, all unopened, were also found inside the home, he told reporters at a Thursday news conference.

David and Louise allegedly only allowed the children to shower once a year and the kids weren’t able to use the bathroom when they were restrained, Hestrin said.

While the parents remain in custody, the siblings face a long road of rehabilitation and are being treated at local hospitals. The hope is for them to stay together.