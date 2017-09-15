Video Shows Chicago Teen Walking Into Hotel Freezer Alone Before Her Death: Local Activist

Video footage taken from an Illinois hotel shows a 19-year-old walking into a walk-in freezer alone hours before she was found dead inside of it, according to multiple reports.

Speculation has swirled around the death of Kenneka Jenkins, whose body was found in the freezer at Rosemont’s Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel last Sunday. Now, video footage reportedly shows the teen stumbling into the freezer on her own, seemingly undercutting online rumors that she was murdered.

Andrew Holmes, a Chicago community activist who said he saw a video of Jenkins when he showed up seeking answers on Jenkins’ family’s behalf, said at a press conference, “The important part is we all wanted to know: Did anybody call her down there? Did anybody force her down there? Was anybody on the other side of the room when she got down there? And the answer to that is no.”

In the footage, Holmes said, Jenkins is shown waiting in the hotel lobby before taking the elevator to a lower level. There, she is shown wandering around and opening random doors before entering a kitchen area and walking into the freezer.

However, later on Friday, the attorney for Jenkins’ family released a statement to the Chicago Tribune saying the family had not received any video evidence that shows the teen walking into the freezer.

““Despite requests for all evidence, we have received only snippets of video, none of which shows Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer,” Larry Rogers Jr. said in a statement. “The family has not been provided any video or other evidence of Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer.”

Jenkins’ body was discovered in the hotel freezer that morning, where she was pronounced dead at 12:48 a.m. following a party on the ninth floor of the building the night before.

Investigators believe Jenkins left her home to go to the hotel party around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Her mother, Tereasa Martin, told local TV station WGN that Jenkins’ friends called her around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday after she appeared to go missing.

Martin and her other daughter, Leonore Harris, went to the hotel themselves and urged staff and police to help with their search, she said.

The family filed a missing persons report on Saturday, police said. After Jenkins’ body was found, Martin said that authorities had told her the teen likely stumbled into the freezer while drunk — something officials dispute having ever disclosed.

A cause of death for Jenkins had not yet been determined, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois. But Jenkins’ mother, Tereasa Martins, and many on social media, speculated that she was murdered.

“I believe someone in this hotel killed my child,” Martin, who declined PEOPLE’s request for comment, told WGN.

Following the discovery of Jenkins’ body, police began investigating a video that some claim was recorded in the same room as the party just hours before Jenkins was found dead. The video was streamed live to Facebook and later recirculated in various clips online.

As of Wednesday, police had interviewed 12 people who were at the party.

“It’s kind of confusing and difficult to follow,” Rosemont village spokesman Gary Mack told PEOPLE of the video. “This is a very tragic and sad situation.”

Rogers, the lawyer for Jenkins’ family, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.