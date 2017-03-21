Two men found dead in a car owned by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola‘s car have been identified by police.

Aaron Anderson, 27, and Antonio Vega Jr., 25, were found in a burning car after they had been reportedly shot in the head, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Both men were from Paterson, New Jersey.

Michele Ryerson, Anderson’s mother, said she knew her son was dead before the police released any official information, according to CBS New York.

“They did say the person [killed] had a wire in their jaw, and my son had a wire in his jaw,” Ryerson told the news outlet.

Vega Jr.’s sister, Esmeralda, told CBS New York her brother was a “loving, great father. He’ll rip his heart our for his daughter.”

Debora Hernandez, the mother of Vega Jr.’s 5-year-old daughter, told NorthJersey.com that his death was “brutal.”

“It’s a nightmare,” she said.

One source told NBC the remains were so badly torched, that investigators couldn’t immediately determine the race or sex of the victims, but later learned the victims were both men.

The Audi belonged to Kim DePaola, although it was mostly used by her son Chris, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that Chris was out of town after a friend dropped him off at the airport in the car, though the friend was not supposed to be driving the vehicle around.

Thank you to everyone for your support!!!! A post shared by Kim DePaola (@kimdposche) on Mar 19, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

No arrests have been made yet, and it is an ongoing investigation.

DePoala addressed fans about the news on Sunday, assuring everyone that she and her son were safe.

“I am humbled by the outpour of love and support during this very difficult time,” DePoala wrote in a Notes screenshot on Instagram. “My son and I are both safe. Our deepest condolences of out to the victims’ families of this truly horrific tragedy.”