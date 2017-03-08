Alleged Victims of Marines Nude Photo Scandal Come Forward: No One ‘Deserves to Go Through’ This

Multiple alleged victims are speaking publicly amid accusations that current or former Marines shared explicit photos and videos of women — without their consent — to a large private Facebook group.

Former Marine Kally Wayne told ABC News that her ex-boyfriend, also a Marine, allegedly shared a sex tape they had made together to the private group Marines United, forcing her into at least a year of harassment.

According to reports, Marines United has approximately 30,000 members, including both active and veteran Marines.

The exact amount of illicit content that was allegedly shared is not clear, though thousands of images may have been involved.

“I felt like my privacy had been taken away from me,” Wayne told ABC News.

“Having to go through being harassed for every day of my life for the past year because of a mistake I made four years ago is not anything anyone deserves to go through,” she said.

Another woman told the Marine Corps Times that her ex-boyfriend, a Marine, allegedly posted explicit images to the group that she sent him while they were dating.

The woman, Kelsie Stone, said she has since been approached in public about the photos, as she lives in a town with many Marines.

“Some of the comments have them mentioning how they liked what they saw, how could they get some of that or whatever,” Stone told the Marine Corps Times. “I’ve been called a whore for even sending pictures like that in the first place.”

A second woman, Elle Audra, who left the Marines in 2010, also shared her story with MCT and believes she is a victim of the nude photo-sharing.

Audra, who now works as a tattoo model, said she has received harassing messages online, apparently referencing the images.

“[I] started receiving anonymous vulgar and disturbing messages with personal Marine Corps related information I’ve never disclosed on social media,” Audra wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. “I just did what I normally do with all of my regular trolls, I blocked them. Then I started receiving emails, and some former Marines even showing up to my tattoo shop.”

The Defense Department has opened a criminal investigation into the group, the Marine Corps Times and New York Times report.

Additionally, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service “is investigating those who are posting explicit photos without the permission of the person in the photos, which is potentially a felony,” a spokeswoman tells PEOPLE. “Beyond that, NCIS does not discuss details of an ongoing investigation.”

Their investigation began weeks ago, according to the Marine Corps Times. The spokeswoman says no charges have been filed “to the best of my knowledge.”

Some of the photos shared on the group showed women posing topless or with their shirts open, in photos they intended to be private, according to NYT.

The status of the original Facebook group is unclear. But replacement groups may have been created in the wake of the scandal, to avoid further scrutiny and with greater efforts to weed out those wishing to expose the illicit activity, CNN reports.

The military is asking victims or anyone with information to report it online or by phone at 1-877-579-3648, or to contact a chaplain or Victim Legal Counsel. None of the women who have come forward publicly could immediately be reached by PEOPLE.

Veterans news organization The War Horse exposed Marines United, and The Center for Investigative Reporting’s Reveal first reported the news on Saturday. Since Jan. 30, dozens of women have been identified — by their full name and rank — by photos posted to the group, according to Reveal.

“There were a nefarious few that decided to sexually exploit hundreds of women,” War Horse‘s Thomas Brennan told ABC News.



But Reveal reports that hundreds of Marines are under investigation in connection with the group. The exact scope of the probe remains unclear.

“It is extremely widespread,” former Marine Kally Wayne told ABC News. “If it happened to me, it’s got to be happening to a lot of other females.”

The Military Is ‘Deeply Concerned’ by Allegations

“We need to be brutally honest with ourselves and each other: This behavior hurts fellow Marines, family members, and civilians. It is a direct attack on our ethos and legacy,” Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, the most senior enlisted Marine who is on active-duty, said in an email to Reveal.

Gen. Robert Neller, commandant of the Marines, condemned the actions in a Facebook video posted Tuesday.

“As Marines, as human beings, you should be angry for the actions of a few,” he said. “These negative behaviors are absolutely contrary to what we represent.”

He urged the victims of harassment or abuse “via social media or otherwise” to report the incident to their chain of command.

Marine Lance Cpl. Marisa Woytek told the Washington Post that photos from her personal Instagram account were taken and posted in the Facebook group without her permission.

“Even if I could, I’m never re-enlisting,” Woytek said. “Being sexually harassed online ruined the Marine Corps for me.”

She said other social media users told her about the stolen images and showed her comments that the group’s members posted about them — some alluding to sexual assault and rape.

She noted that many of her colleagues have experienced similar incidents but did not speak out for fear that the group’s many members would retaliate, according to the Post.

A spokesperson for the Marines told ABC that any “Marine who directly participates in, encourages, or condones such actions could also be subjected to criminal proceedings.”

In a statement Sunday, the Marines Corps said it was “deeply concerned about allegations regarding the derogatory online comments and sharing of salacious photographs in Marines United, a closed website.”

“This behavior destroys morale, erodes trust and degrades the individual,” the statement continued. “The Marine Corps does not condone this sort of behavior, which undermines its core values.”