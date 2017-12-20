Veterinarian Accused of Fatally Shooting Neighbor's Dog Because He Was Barking

A Louisiana veterinarian is accused of fatally shooting her neighbor’s 15-month-old dog because the dog was barking, according to multiple reports.

Dr. Kelly Folse was arrested on Tuesday on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, illegal discharge of a firearm and two counts of drug possession after allegedly shooting her neighbor’s American bulldog, Bruizer, according to WVUE-Fox8.

On Dec. 13, Bruizer was found in the backyard of his owner’s home lying in the grass suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to KMOV. He had been left outside in the yard while his owner was at work, the outlet reports.

Folse had allegedly previously made multiple threats against the dog because she believed it barked too much, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office told The Times-Picayune. She had said the dog was aggressive, authorities said, KMOV-TV reports.

Bruizer was taken to the local animal hospital where Folse is a doctor. She did not treat the dog and was not at the hospital at the time, according to Fox8.

“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” Bruizer’s owner, Stacey Fitzner, told Fox8. “He was always in the bed with us. He was always licking us. My son would ride him. He was a great, wonderful American bulldog.”

When detectives executed a search warrant on Folse’s Meredith home, they allegedly discovered illegal narcotics, according to the Times-Picayune.

It is unclear whether she has an attorney or if she has entered a plea. Authorities could not be reached by PEOPLE for comment.