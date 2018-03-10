3 Hostages and Gunman Dead After 8-Hour Standoff at a California Veterans Home

Four people are dead after a gunman took hostages at a Veterans home on Friday in Napa County, California, PEOPLE confirms.

After an 8-hour long standoff with police, the gunman killed himself and three hostages being held in a building on the Yountville Veterans Home campus in Yountville, California — the largest veterans home in the country.

The hostages’ identities have not been released but all three were residents and staff of the Pathway Home, June Iljana, a spokesperson for the California Department of Veterans Affairs, confirms to PEOPLE.

The Pathway Home provides mental health and case management services for veterans, Iljana said.

Law enforcement officials found the bodies of three women and the gunman in a room inside the property, according to KCRA.

A sheriff's hostage negotiation team at the Veterans Home of California. Ben Margot/AP/Shutterstock

Shots were first fired at about 10:20 a.m. in the dining room of the veterans home where the gunman took several hostages into one room before letting all but three escape, the outlet reported.

California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Chris Childs told the station that an arriving deputy had exchanged gunfire with the alleged shooter which prevented him from taking more hostages.

A Napa County Sheriff's helicopter is seen at a golf course during an active shooter situation Stephen Lam/Getty

According to The Mercury News, the gunman took a clinical worker, a psychiatrist and an executive director as hostages.

Napa County Sheriff John Robertson told the newspaper they had “tried numerous times” to reach the gunman via his personal cell phone and the phones within the facility but could not reach him.

The suspect is believed to have once been a member of the Pathway Home and was discharged two weeks ago, according to the Napa Valley Register.

Childs told the Associated Press it was “too early to say if [the victims] were chosen at random.”

Larry Kamer told the wire that his wife, Devereaux Smith was at a staff party and said the gunman had entered the facility and allowed multiple people to leave before taking others hostage.

The facility houses about 1,000 people, according to the AP.

California Governor Jerry Brown issues a statement after the shootings, saying, “Anne and I are deeply saddened by the horrible violence at the Yountville Veterans Home, which tragically took the lives of three people dedicated to serving our veterans. Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones and the entire community of Yountville.”