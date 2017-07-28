Body Camera Footage from Venus Williams’ Car Crash Released

Body camera footage from the moments following Venus Williams‘ June 9 collision with another car in Florida was released Thursday.

In the video, police informed Williams, 37, that she was “at fault” in the fatal car accident. But while police initially said Williams was at fault for the crash, several weeks later police said Williams had “lawfully entered the intersection,” and told PEOPLE there was “no final determination” of who was at fault.

At one point in the video, a Palm Beach Gardens Police Department officer informed the tennis star that she had violated the right of way of Jerome and Linda Barson, but that she would not be cited.

“You were at fault,” Officer David Dowling told Williams while she sat in her vehicle in a video obtained by The Palm Beach Post.

“You just got stuck in a bad situation here,” he later said. “Let the insurance companies work it out. I don’t feel comfortable writing you a citation when I’m not 100 percent sure, and I’m not 100 percent sure in this case.”

Williams responded: “I never saw that car coming, so I don’t know if they — I don’t think they stopped at the red light.”

Dowling told Williams that because of the changing traffic light, she “kind of violated his right of way.”

According to Palm Beach Gardens police, Williams, traveling north, entered the intersection on a green light. But because of heavy traffic, she became held up in the intersection when another car “entered the intersection traveling south, and made a left turn in front of William’s vehicle, causing her to stop advancing through the intersection to avoid a collision,” a police press release states.

During that time, Barson’s light turned green.

Moments later, Linda Barson drove through the same intersection on a green light and T-boned Williams’ vehicle, the press release states. Williams was driving about 5 mph when the crash occurred.

Jerome Barson, 78, is seen in one video saying, “I’m a little confused.” He died two weeks later from his injuries, and his widow, Linda, filed a wrongful death lawsuit again Williams.