Police Say Venus Williams Is at Fault in Deadly Florida Crash: Reports

Florida police said tennis champion Venus Williams was at fault for a deadly car crash earlier this month, according to CNN, the Palm Beach Post and TMZ.

The June 9 collision in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida — where Williams, 37, lives — involved her, 78-year-old Jerome Barson and his 68-year-old wife, Linda Barson, according to a police report obtained by the news outlets.

Jerome later died after he spent two weeks in the hospital as a result of his injuries from the crash, his wife’s attorney told CNN.

According to CNN and TMZ, police said in the report that Linda and Jerome were in their vehicle crossing an intersection when they crashed perpendicularly into — or T-boned — Williams’ SUV.

Linda was driving and she claimed to police that she had no way to avoid Williams after Williams allegedly drove into the intersection in front of them, the report stated.

Williams claimed she was stuck behind other traffic in the intersection, and the police report showed she was driving about 5 mph when the crash occurred. She had a green light when she drove into the intersection, her attorney told TMZ.

According to the report, “[Venus] is at fault for violating the right of way of” the other driver.

Police noted that she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs or distracted by an electronic device at the time of the crash.

Jerome Barson suffered a head injury, according to TMZ, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he died two weeks later.

Linda Barson, his wife, was also taken to the hospital with broken bones and other injures, the site reports, but she survived. (Neither Linda nor her attorney could immediately be reached for comment.)

William’s rep did not immediately return a request for comment and she has not commented publicly. She is set to play at Wimbledon in England next week.

According to TMZ, her attorney (who PEOPLE could not immediately reach) said she was not issued any citations in connection with the crash.

“This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one,” he said.

Palm Beach Gardens officials were not immediately able to provide a copy of the police report to PEOPLE. A police spokesman was also unavailable.