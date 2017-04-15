Arrest Made in the Murder of Google Employee Vanessa Marcotte: Reports

An arrest has been made in connection with the August 2016 slaying of 27-year-old Google employee Vanessa Marcotte, whose body was found naked and burned hours after she left her family to go jogging.

The suspect, Angel Cordero Ortiz, was taken into custody Friday night in Worcester, WCBV-5 reported.

The 31-year-old is reportedly at the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Millbury, NBC Boston reported, on $1 million bail.

A press conference by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office is being held at 2 p.m. Saturday to provide updates on the case, District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. tweeted.

There will be a press conference at 2 pm in Princeton with an update in the Vanessa Marcotte homicide investigation. — Joseph D. Early Jr. (@worcesterda) April 15, 2017

DNA matching played a part in the arrest, Mass Live reports.

In February, Early Jr. said in a press conference that DNA testing and witness statements had led investigators to identify an unnamed person of interest in the case — seeking a Hispanic or Latino man, approximately 30 years old, with an athletic build and average height and a shaved head or very short hair

Early Jr. said the DNA did not return a match in a federal database, though that does not mean the person of interest doesn’t have a criminal background.

He added that the DNA was not the same as the DNA in the case of Karina Vetrano, a jogger who was killed in New York City days before Marcotte died. (Police have accused a 20-year-old Brooklyn man of murder in Vetrano’s killing.)

Early said the person of interest was driving a dark-colored SUV in the area of Marcotte’s death about the time she was reported missing in Princeton, Massachusetts.

She was found dead on Aug. 7, 2016, near Brooks Station Road in Princeton, just a few hours after her family said she went for a jog. Her body was stripped and had burn marks, according to authorities, though her cause of death has not been released.

Marcotte lived in N.Y.C. but returned to Massachusetts for a visit, officials said. A 2011 alum of Boston University, she grew up in nearby Leominster, Massachusetts.

The person of interest would have had “very obvious” cuts and scratches on or after the day of Marcotte’s death, Early said. “There was a struggle” before she was killed, he said Thursday, but he did not say more, citing the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have said Marcotte fought for her life, but Early declined to say where the person of interest’s DNA was recovered — from Marcotte’s fingernails, for example, or elsewhere.

The Marcotte family declined to comment in February on the investigation. In December, they made a public plea for help in the case, saying then, “Not a day goes by we don’t reflect on the enormity of our loss.”