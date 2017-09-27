‘World’s Best Mother’ Was Allegedly Strangled by Husband Accused of Buying Cocaine With Daughter in Car

The husband of a second-grade teacher and mom who was killed in her Massachusetts home Sunday pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday and was ordered held without bail, PEOPLE confirms.

Andrew MacCormack, 29, is charged with killing Vanessa MacCormack on Saturday in the ranch-style home they shared with their one-year-old daughter in Revere, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The 30-year-old whose sister said was “the world’s best mother” was found strangled to death, with slashes to her neck and a trash bag over her head, prosecutors alleged during MacCormack’s arraignment in Chelsea District Court, according to reports.

Prosecutors allege that MacCormack took $100 out of an ATM and bought $100 worth of cocaine with the couple’s daughter in the car before his wife was found dead, CBS Boston reports.

Neighbors who saw MacCormack at the couple’s home Saturday afternoon described the situation as “chaotic,” NBC Boston reports.

“I saw some guy pull up getting really violent,” neighbor Julia Gioioso told the news station. “Had his shirt off, punching the back of the car, getting really violent.”

MacCormack was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in what the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office called a case of domestic violence.

“The facts and evidence led to one person and one person only and he is now under arrest,” Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard McKeon said in a statement Tuesday.

The young woman’s family gasped when MacCormack walked into court, sobbing and throwing his head back in despair, CBS Boston reports.

MacCormack’s alleged drug problem had caused a rift in their marriage, prosecutors said, according to CBS Boston. His alleged habit was costing the couple hundreds of dollars a week, causing his wife to threaten to divorce him, prosecutors charged in court, CBS Boston reports.

He allegedly paid for his drug habit by taking money from their bank accounts or selling jewelry and saying it had been stolen from their house, prosecutors said, according to CBS Boston.

Vanessa MacCormack demanded that he stop using and buying drugs, said prosecutors, according to the Boston Globe.

The state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner made preliminary findings that the young mother had suffered a blunt force injury to the head, sharp force injuries to the neck, and asphyxiation, authorities announced Tuesday.

He allegedly used bleach to clean up the crime scene before calling 911, prosecutors said in court, according to NBC Boston.

Suspect Was Seen Crying After Wife’s Death

Revere police and emergency medical personnel responded to the couple’s home just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon following a 911 call placed by MacCormack, say authorities.

They found Vanessa MacCormack, inside, with obvious signs of physical trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, MacCormack was spotted at the residence retrieving a baby chair before breaking down and crying, local news station WBZ reports.

The couple had been married for a little over two years, according to their Facebook pages. MacCormack is a drywaller who studied criminal justice at the University of Massachusetts at Boston, his page says.

Earlier this week, Masucci remembered her sister as a devoted mother.

“My sister was the world’s best mother,”CBS News reports. “She did everything for her daughter and had so many plans for her.”

Vanessa MacCormack was beloved as a teacher, as well, Dr. Mary Dill, Principal of William P. Connery Elementary School, said in a statement.

“Our school community is heartbroken,” she said in the statement. “Vanessa was loved by students, parents, and colleagues.”

MacCormack’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 27.