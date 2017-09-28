Natalee Holloway Vanishes, Newlyweds Slain on Honeymoon and Other Notorious Vacation Nightmares

3-Year-Old Disappears from Family's Vacation Apartment

What started off for one British family as a trip abroad in the Portuguese village of Praia da Luz turned tragic when 3-year-old daughter Madeleine McCann vanished without a trace from their rented apartment on May 3, 2007. Police initially zeroed in on a British man living in Portugal before setting their sights on McCann's parents, Gerry and Kate. Those inquiries were ultimately dropped, however, and authorities began investigating a man who had assaulted five other British girls in resorts in the same area — though no charges were ever brought. Four other men declared suspects in 2013 have also since been cleared. After a decade-long investigation, thousands of leads and international attention, the whereabouts of the little girl remain a mystery. “The two themes that seem most appropriate to me as we reach this 10-year mark are perseverance and gratitude: We will go on, try our hardest, never give up and make the best of the life we have,” Madeleine's parents said in April 2017.