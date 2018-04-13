Grieving Husband of Slain Utah Woman Confront's Killer at Sentencing: 'Were You Sorry When You Beat Her?'

A Utah man was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murdering a mother-of-two and attempting to murder the woman’s 5-year-old daughter, PEOPLE confirms.

During his sentencing in Utah’s Third District Court, Jason Black, 27, apologized to 24-year-old Natalia Casagrande’s family — but his apology was met by an aggrieved outburst from the slain woman’s husband, Steven Arceo.

“Were you sorry when you beat her?” Arceo said while bailiffs ejected him from the courtroom, KSL reports.

Black, who didn’t react to Arceo, said, “I will live with the shame and regret of my actions for the rest of my life,” the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Casagrande was strangled, beaten, cut with a knife or glass, and shot in the head.

Jason Alan Black AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jason Alan Black

Black, who pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated murder and attempted murder in October to avoid the death penalty, admitted that he fatally shot Casagrande and then attempted to smother her five-year-old daughter with a throw pillow, according to the Tribune.

The former substitute teacher and football coach was also convicted of aggravated robbery, obstruction of justice and aggravated burglary, CBS News reports.

He is eligible for parole in 36 years.

“You’ve ruined many lives through the actions you’ve taken,” Third District Judge Adam Mow told Black when handing down the sentence, KSL reports. “Everyone else will pay for these crimes more than you ever will.”

On May 31, 2016, Black stopped by Casagrande’s home to buy marijuana, which he had done several times before. Prosecutors said Black planned to rob Casagrande, but his defense lawyers claimed the attack was not premeditated, and occurred after an argument erupted between him and Casagrande, according to KSL.

Black’s defense attorney Mike Peterson said Black didn’t know why he “snapped” and attacked Casagrande.

“I don’t know what triggered me so severely,” Black later wrote in a statement, the Tribune reports. “I don’t know why I snapped. I don’t know why I lost it. I wish I knew some of those things.”

Peterson also told the court that Black had no plans to kill Casagrande’s daughter but just wanted to temporarily render her unconscious, according to KSL.

Black was taken into custody two days later, after he engaged in a shootout with police at a family member’s home in West Jordan.

At Black’s sentencing, Stephanie Sanchez, Casagrande’s sister, told the court that her niece is scared of loud noises and fireworks because it “reminds her that her mother got shot in the head. She is traumatized for life over this,” KSL reports.