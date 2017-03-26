Utah Victim of London Attack Thanks Supporters for ‘Outpouring of Love’

A Utah husband and wife celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary were among the victims of Wednesday’s terror attack near the U.K.’s Parliament in London, and over 1,700 people have come together to support them.

Kurt Cochran was killed while celebrating his anniversary with wife Melissa, who was also hospitalized with “a broken leg, broken rib and a cut to her head” after an armed attacker plowed a car through dozens of pedestrians in his SUV. The attacker then crashed into a gate near the Palace of Westminster and fatally stabbed a police officer, authorities said.

Clint Payne, Melissa’s brother and family spokesman, created a GoFundMe relief fund that has so far raised over $68,000. He says the money will go toward helping his sister “cover her regular monthly expenses and loss of income.”

In an update posted Saturday to the GoFundMe page, Payne gave an update on his sister.

“Melissa wants all of you to know how much she loves you. She is so grateful and overwhelmed with your generosity and outpouring of love,” he wrote. “Her health is steadily improving. Thank you all for the kind words and pledges of support.”

Relatives told KSTU that Kurt died Thursday morning and that the couple was on a “dream vacation,” traveling to Germany and Austria as well as Britain in honor of their anniversary.

Payne wrote that Kurt and Melissa were self-employed, “having built a recording studio business from the ground up over the last 10 years.”

“During that time they donated their recording and sound skills to the Summerfest celebration in Bountiful, Utah, to local school productions, and many other worthy causes,” he wrote.

Police said five people were killed, including the assailant and officer, and 40 more were injured, including an American. Investigators have described the incident as terrorism.

Other victims include a mom of two who was killed while heading to pick up her daughters from school.