WATCH: Utah Trooper Miraculously Survives After Out-of-Control Car Sends Him Airborne in Dashcam Video

A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper responding to cars that had skidded off a snowy road was sent airborne after being struck by an out-of-control vehicle.

But the trooper survived the impact, which was caught on his own dashcam video.

The footage, which was released by the Utah Department of Public Safety shows Sgt. Cade Brenchley pulling up to the scene on Sunday and reporting “no injuries” before he gets out of his car. As Brenchley, wearing a reflective yellow vest, walks over to the vehicles that had skidded off the road, a black car crashes into him from behind and sends Brenchley flying through the air, hitting the disabled car he was responding to.

Brenchley, a husband and father of four, was transported to a local hospital and suffered broken ribs and a broken scapula.

Brenchley said Tuesday at a news conference held at Logan Regional Hospital that “everything was black” after he was struck, according to footage from the event shared on Facebook by ABC4 Utah.

“It felt like a weird dream. I felt some sort of impact and I was kind of coming around,” he recalled. “Like I said, it felt like a dream and I started wondering what was going on. At that point I woke up and saw snow.”

He added, “I remember thinking to myself, ‘I’ve been hit. I just got hit. Holy crap.'”

The second-generation trooper who has been with Utah Highway Patrol for 13 years didn’t realize how hard he’d been hit until he saw the video.

“After watching this video, I think you can see I’m extremely grateful to be alive and here talking to you,” he explained. “It was not my favorite day.”

Brenchley also had sympathy for the driver who hit him, a college-aged woman whom the trooper actually comforted after the accident because she was in “hysterics.” He added that she also visited him at the hospital and brought him flowers.

“She’s not to be vilified. She did make a mistake, and I think she’s learned from it,” he said. “She won’t make that mistake again, I’m fairly certain.”

MOVE OVER AND SLOW DOWN: Dash cam video of a UHP trooper being hit during snow storm. https://t.co/YJx5D4js8h — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) March 27, 2018

The Department of Public Safety tweeted the video with the message to “MOVE OVER AND SLOW DOWN.”

The department stated that 11 troopers have been struck in the state already in the first three months of 2018, surpassing 2017’s total of 10 troopers, a number the department said was “unacceptable.”