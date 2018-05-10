Utah Teen Killed at Home After School: Murder Suspect Allegedly Previously Sexually Abused Her

The man accused of killing a 15-year-old Utah teen as she talked on the phone with her mother allegedly sexually assaulted the victim at some point before the murder.

Authorities in Salt Lake City tell PEOPLE a warrant for 24-year-old Shaun French — issued in the aftermath of Baleigh Bagshaw’s brutal end Monday afternoon — has been sealed by a judge.

The warrant was issued before investigators were ready to call French a suspect in the homicide.

After his apprehension following two days on the run as a “person of interest,” police named French him the sole suspect in Baleigh’s killing — which took place inside her home, in the city’s Rose Park neighborhood, moments after she returned from school.

However, before French was arrested on Wednesday, police in Salt Lake City confirmed the warrant alleged that French had had a previous unlawful sexual encounter with Baleigh.

French has not been formally charged with Bailey’s murder. Instead, he is awaiting extradition to Utah, and is being held on an unlawful sexual acts with a minor charge.

KUTV is reporting that French, at some point before the murder, lived in the same Rose Park home as Bailey.

Citing court documents, KUTV reports that French moved into the Rose Park home with Bagshaw’s older brother in February of 2017, when she was 14 and he was 23.

The station reports Bailey’s brother allegedly witnessed the teen and her accused killer engaging in unspecified sexual activity.

According to police, Baleigh called her mother on Monday at around 3 p.m., just after getting home from classes. It was something the girl did every day, Sgt. Brandon Shearer of the Salt Lake Police Department told reporters at a press briefing.

While on the phone with Baleigh, the teen’s mother heard the teen being “brutally attacked” in their home, said Shearer. Eventually, the call was lost, police said.

KUTV spoke to Baleigh’s mother, Shauna Bagshaw, who said all she heard coming through the phone were her daughter’s screams.

The mother called a neighbor who called 911. Police arrived at the Bagshaw residence to find Baleigh’s lifeless body.

It has not been announced how Bailey died, but Shearer told reporters, “It was a very violent attack.”

French had yet to enter a plea, and does not have a lawyer of record who could comment on his arrest.