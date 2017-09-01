WATCH: Utah Nurse Violently Detained for Refusing to Take Blood Sample from Unconscious Patient

A Utah nurse says she was assaulted by a Salt Lake police detective for refusing to draw blood from an unconscious patient in July. Now, newly released video footage of the incident shows the woman being violently dragged and slammed before being placed in a police car.

Alex Wubbels showed the video during a Thursday press conference in an effort to show the public what she went through on July 26 after University of Utah Hospital’s policies prevented her from following Detective Jeff Payne’s orders, Deseret News reports.

“I just feel betrayed, I feel angry … I’m a health care worker. The only job I have is to keep my patients safe,” Wubbels said, according to the site. “A blood draw, it just gets thrown around there like it’s some simple thing. But blood is your blood. That’s your property. And when a patient comes in a critical state, that blood is extremely important and I don’t take it lightly.”

The situation unfolded after a collision in northern Utah left one driver dead and another badly injured, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Footage of the encounter showed Wubbels, Det. Payne and a pair of hospital security officers in the lobby as the head nurse explained to the men that hospital policy forbids her from taking blood from the unconscious patient without a warrant or the patient’s consent.

After confirming the mandate with hospital officials and providing documented proof of the policy to the officer, Wubbel declared “I’m just trying to do what I’m supposed to do. That’s all.” A supervisor on Wubbel’s speakerphone told Payne, “Sir, you’re making a huge mistake right now.”

Payne is then shown grabbing Wubbels and, as the woman screamed, pulling her through the hospital doors before slamming her against a wall.

“You’re assaulting me! Stop! I’ve done nothing wrong!” Wubbels yelled. “What is happening? This is crazy! Why is he so angry?”

Payne is soon shown handcuffing the woman and placing her in the front seat of a police car. She was later released and was not charged with a crime, according to the Washington Post.

Payne remains on active duty with the but has been suspended from the department’s blood draw unit, Salt Lake spokesman Sgt. Brandon Shearer told reporters, according to the Tribune.

Officials have launched an internal investigation.

In a written report, Payne alleged that he had been ordered by Salt Lake police Lt. James Tracy to arrest Wubbels for interfering with a police investigation, the Tribune reports. He said he wanted the blood sample to determine whether the injured truck driver had illicit substances in his system at the time of the crash.

There have been no claims or lawsuits filed in the case. However, Wubbels and her attorney Karra Porter have urged police officials to educate officers.

Neither Salt Lake Police Department officials nor Porter immediately responded to a request for comment from PEOPLE.