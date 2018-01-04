Did a Utah Couple Plan The Murder-Suicide of Their Family?

On Nov. 9, officers responded to a welfare check at the Utah home of Timothy Griffith after he failed to show up for work, according to an affidavit for a search warrant.

Neighbors had grown concerned when they realized they had not seen any movement at the home despite two vehicles being parked in the driveway. After multiple attempts to contact the family, detectives from the Mapleton Utah Police Department entered the home and discovered a horrific scene.

Timothy Griffith, 45, was found lying on his bedroom floor with a shotgun between his legs, according to the affidavit, which was obtained by TV station KUTV. His wife Jessica Griffith, 43, was found dead underneath a pile of blankets in their bed.

Jessica’s teen daughter Samantha Badel was found dead in her bedroom lying next to her five-year old brother Alexandre Griffith, who was also deceased.

For nearly two months, investigators have tried to figure out why a father would kill his family, including the family’s dog, and then himself. In the affidavit, clues began to emerge.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“During the investigation, I located several messages indicating Jessica Griffith was sick and may not have had much longer to live,” according to a search warrant written by Det. Michael McCoy. “I also found Google searches for ovarian cancer.”

The affidavit floats the possibility that the murder-suicide had been planned by the couple, who moved from Switzerland months earlier.

“I learned that Jessica has suffered with depression. I also learned that Jessica and Timothy have been messaging about when this tragic incident would take place,” McCoy stated in the affidavit. “I have also learned from family that Timothy Griffith was a violent person and may have also been suffering from mental illness.”

Officials requested prescription histories for Jessica and Timothy, possibly related to mental illness or disease so Det. McCoy may understand “why these homicides occurred.”

But hours later, the fourth district court issued a response stating there was “no prescription history for Jessica Griffith or Timothy Griffith for the past 10 years.”

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

For now, Police Chief John Jackson tells PEOPLE that the department is waiting for toxicology reports from the medical examiner’s office, which are expected in the next few weeks.

“We’re hoping it will provide more details as to why this happened,” he says.

If you or someone you know is showing warning signs of suicide, consider contacting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK, texting the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or seeking help from a professional.