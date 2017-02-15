Utah Dad Arrested in Case of 12-Year-Old Son Allegedly Locked in Bathroom and Starved for Over a Year

A Utah father has been charged in the abuse case of his 12-year-son, who allegedly spent more than a year locked inside a pitch-black bathroom while being severely malnourished, PEOPLE confirms.

On Tuesday, more than one month after the arrest of his estranged wife, 36-year-old Brandy Jaynes, Russell Jaynes learned he, too, would face a single child abuse charge.

Jaynes, 40, has yet to enter a plea to the charge against him. Records indicate he is due to appear in court for his arraignment on March 21. Information on whether he has a lawyer was not immediately available.

Brandy Jaynes was arrested on Jan. 9, also on a single child abuse count. She still has not pleaded to the charge against her and it was unclear Wednesday if she had legal representation.

Authorities allege that the couple starved their son and that he was so malnourished he weighed only 30 pounds. The boy was so weak he could not stand on his own, police previously alleged to PEOPLE.

The boy may have been held in the bathroom of his parents’ Toquerville, Utah, home for up to two years, authorities allege.

“It was like a horror movie you expect to see out of Hollywood,” Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. David Crouse told PEOPLE last month. “It was a small bathroom with feces and urine all over the floor.”

In addition, authorities allege the bathroom’s lights were kept off, with the switches secured in place under several layers of duct tape.

Crouse told PEOPLE last month that the boy was under the care of physicians. The current status of his health was not immediately clear.

Detectives found a wireless camera in the bathroom and allege the boy’s mother used it to monitor him through an app on her smartphone.

There was also a baby monitor inside the bathroom, allegedly so Jaynes could relay instructions to her child. Police found empty cans of beans and a spoon in the shower and allege the shower’s drain was also sealed with duct tape.

Crouse compared the child’s living conditions to “a horrific incarceration in a third world country, where they just toss you in some food now and then.”

According to Crouse, the boy was allegedly taken out of school three years ago. He has two siblings who appear to be healthy, showing no signs of abuse, Crouse said. It remains unclear how much the siblings knew about what was allegedly happening, Crouse said.

Investigators told PEOPLE it was Russell Jaynes who allegedly found him lying on the bathroom’s floor and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Court records indicate Russell Jaynes allegedly abused his son on Jan. 8, but charging documents do not detail the specific allegations against him.

Jaynes filed for divorce from his wife on Jan. 31, court records confirm.

Brandy Jaynes is being held at the Washington County jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Russell Jaynes was not physically detained, but instead, issued a criminal summons compelling his appearance at his arraignment next month.