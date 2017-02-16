Utah Couple Accused of Using Drone to Peep Into Neighbors’ Homes

A Utah couple has been charged with voyeurism for allegedly using a drone to peep into the homes of their unsuspecting neighbors, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a search warrant obtained by PEOPLE, officers in Orem launched an investigation in December after a man walked into the police department’s lobby carrying a drone.

Soon after, the department posted a photo of the drone on Facebook.

The man told police that he tracked the drone to a church parking lot after allegedly spotting it outside his bathroom window. After picking it up, the man allegedly accessed “multiple videos [of] individuals inside their residences through windows.”

The warrant further alleges “some of the recordings were multiple stories high in apartment complexes.” In addition, the drone’s memory card contained “recording[s] near windows outside of residences with no one recorded.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

As the man reviewed additional footage, he allegedly spotted the drone’s owner standing next to a truck. Police were able to determine the truck’s license plate number, according to the warrant, and a search of motor vehicle records returned the name of Aaron Foote.

Police records revealed that the 39-year-old man had been convicted of voyeurism in 2008 following an incident inside a Utah nail salon — the details of which were not immediately available.

Foote and his girlfriend, 34-year-old Terisha Lee Norviel, have each been charged with misdemeanor voyeurism by electronic equipment.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

The couple are scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearings in the coming weeks. It was unclear Thursday if either defendant had entered a plea. Information on whether either has retained an attorney was not immediately available.

Various reports claim Norviel is a mother of six and a licensed real estate agent who is in the midst of a divorce.