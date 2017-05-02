Texas Freshman Killed in Campus Stabbing Spree Identified: ‘Young Man with a Bright Future’

Officials have revealed the identity of the University of Texas freshman who was fatally stabbed Monday in an attack that left three other male students injured at the school’s Austin campus.

Graham Independent School District officials paid tribute to Harrison Brown in a Facebook post on Monday, writing, “The news of Harrison Brown’s (GHS Class of 2016) passing is heartbreaking. There are no words adequate enough to express the sorrow felt by Graham ISD and the community of Graham for this loss. Harrison was an inspiration to everyone around him. We are Blessed and honored to have known him.”

Brown, whose age has not been released, was one of four men allegedly stabbed by 21-year-old Kendrex White before 2 p.m. local time near the school’s Gregory Gym. White was quickly taken into custody and is booked at the Travis County Jail, records show.

Police said the surviving victims are all 20 or 21 years old. Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the stabbing.

“Harrison Brown was a dynamic, young man with a bright future in front of him,” a woman who identified herself as Brown’s aunt wrote in a Facebook post.

“Today we learned the sad news that his life was cut short while attending the University of Texas. We are heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the post continued.

David Carter, the campus police chief, said that White was calm when he allegedly attacked the students on the campus plaza.

“He walked a little ways, stabbed someone, and then walked a little ways and stabbed another,” Carter alleged. “There’s no reason to believe these individuals are connected [at this time].”

A witness told the AP that she was standing in line at a food truck when White allegedly attacked one of his victims.

“The guy was standing next to me,” Rachel Prichett said. “He grabbed him by the shoulder and shoved the knife in it. I just started running as fast as I could.”

Another witness told PEOPLE that she was sitting at a picnic table outside the gym when she and her friends heard screaming — “and someone told us to run.”

“I really was so scared,” Shamika Kurian, a 19-year-old freshman, said. “I tried not to look because it was very traumatic, but I don’t think I’ll ever forget the screaming.”

