Shots Fired Near U.S. Capitol as ‘Erratic’ Driver Tries to Ram Cop Car: Police

Authorities say police fired shots near the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday morning as an “erratic and aggressive” driver tried to ram a police car during a pursuit, PEOPLE confirms.

The incident, which started before 10 a.m., appears to be “criminal in nature with no nexus to terrorism,” according to Eva Malecki, communications director for U.S. Capitol Police.

Nobody was injured and the female suspect is in custody, Malecki said.

The suspect has not been identified.

Malecki said the suspect’s driving was unstable and that she made a U-turn after striking a vehicle, touching off a police pursuit.

Shots were fired as law enforcement attempted to arrest the woman, during which she attempted to ram both a Capitol Police car and other officers who were on foot, Malecki said.

She said a motive for the incident is not yet known and it remains under investigation.