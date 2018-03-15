US Airman Shoots Wife & Young Children Before Calling 911, Thanking Operators & Killing Himself

An Air Force airman shot and killed his wife and children before calling 911 to report their deaths. Then, authorities say, he turned the gun on himself.

When authorities arrived at the family home outside Spanaway, Washington, they found the bodies of 29-year-old Clinton Field, 33-year-old Samantha Field, 4-year-old Ava Field and 2-year-old Ashen Field, the Medical Examiner’s office confirms to PEOPLE.

In a press conference, spokesman Ed Troyer said that Clinton made his intentions clear when he called 911.

“He thanked us for our time, but said by the time we got there he would be deceased as well, and he followed through with that,” Troyer told reporters. When they arrived, SWAT team negotiators tried to talk him out of the house, but they received no response.

Triple homicide-suicide in the 5700 block of 209th ST E. Deceased are two toddlers under 5 years old and their mother. Suspect is father who committed suicide after calling 911 and stating he was responsible for homicides. Transitioning from SWAT operations to investigations. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) March 13, 2018

Authorities eventually entered the house and found a macabre scene. Samantha and the two children were all in their beds, dead from gunshot wounds. Clinton was found in another part of the house, also dead from a gunshot wound.

According to Troyer, the couple may have been considering a divorce. Additionally, Troyer said, this was not the first time that Clinton considered killing himself.

“We have obtained a little bit of information that he was upset and that he had a past incident that mentioned suicide, so he may have been being treated for that,” Troyer told reporters, according to KIRO-TV. There had been no previous 911 calls at that address, and Troyer could not give any details about the treatment that Clinton had allegedly received.

Clinton was a member of the Air Force who was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The family previously lived in New Hampshire, and Clinton had once lived in Florida. They had bought the family home after he returned from a deployment in Korea last year.