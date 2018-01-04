Unsolved Missing Persons Cases

KYRON HORMAN

It has been more than seven years since the second-grade student disappeared from Skyline Elementary School in the Portland suburbs. Kyron's stepmother, Terri Horman, quickly became the focus of the investigation, but Multnomah County Sheriff deputies never named her a suspect or person of interest.

In 2016, Terri spoke for the first time and said she had nothing to do with Kyron's disappearance. Kyron's father Kaine Horman told PEOPLE he hasn't given up hope he'll see his son one day. "My heart is with him all the time and I wonder what he is like now. I wonder what he is into. I wonder what he enjoys," he told PEOPLE in 2012. "It makes me feel like I am keeping pace with him when I am updating stuff. It makes me feel like he is still there."