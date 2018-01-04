Crime
Unsolved Missing Persons Cases
These missing persons cases still haven’t been solved
KYRON HORMAN
It has been more than seven years since the second-grade student disappeared from Skyline Elementary School in the Portland suburbs. Kyron's stepmother, Terri Horman, quickly became the focus of the investigation, but Multnomah County Sheriff deputies never named her a suspect or person of interest.
In 2016, Terri spoke for the first time and said she had nothing to do with Kyron's disappearance. Kyron's father Kaine Horman told PEOPLE he hasn't given up hope he'll see his son one day. "My heart is with him all the time and I wonder what he is like now. I wonder what he is into. I wonder what he enjoys," he told PEOPLE in 2012. "It makes me feel like I am keeping pace with him when I am updating stuff. It makes me feel like he is still there."
DIANA ALVAREZ
On May 29, 2016, Diana Alvarez's family reported her missing from her Fort Myers, Florida, home. During the investigation, Lee County Sheriff's deputies discovered Jorge Guerrero-Torres used to live with the family but was kicked out after having an "inappropriate relationship" with the 9-year-old girl, according to an arrest affidavit. Investigators discovered pornographic images of Diana on his phone. In August, Guerrero-Torres was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted on charges connected to the photos.
Diana's parents are still hoping to find their daughter. “Our investigation leaves us confident that Jorge Guerrero-Torres played a role in Diana’s disappearance,” Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno said, the News Press reports. “Our focus has always been and continues to revolve around bringing Diana home.”
LISA IRWIN
More than six years after reporting their 10-month-old daughter, Lisa Irwin, missing from her crib in their home in Kansas City, Missouri, Jeremy Irwin and Deborah Bradley say they are no closer to knowing what happened to their daughter. Both Deborah and Jeremy have denied any role in Lisa’s disappearance, and authorities have never named them as suspects.
While Bradley believes her daughter is being raised by someone else, she continues to buy presents marking holidays and milestones. “I don’t expect other people to understand,” says Bradley to PEOPLE. “It’s one of those things where everybody copes differently. My most important thing for her to know when she comes home is she was never forgotten.”
DeORR KUNZ
On July 10, 2015, DeOrr Kunz was reported missing from a campground near Leadore, Idaho. At the time of his disappearance, DeOrr, then 2, was believed to have been camping with his parents Jessica Mitchell and Vernal DeOrr Kunz, as well as his grandfather Robert Walton and Walton’s fishing buddy Isaac Reinwand.
Investigators have interviewed everyone at the site “multiple times,” Lemhi County chief deputy Steve Penner tells PEOPLE. “There were four people there, and they have been less than truthful. No one has been cleared.”
KRISTIN SMART
On the eve of Memorial Day weekend in 1996, California Polytechnic University freshman Kristin Smart set out with friends for a night of fun, later hanging out at an off-campus party until the wee hours. She was never seen again.
She was last seen with a fellow freshman, Paul Flores, who remains a "person of interest" in her disappearance, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE.
Smart's devastated parents, Stan and Denise Smart, have been waiting for closure. "When you lose a child, there's a period of grieving, and then you come to a place of peace," Denise Smart told PEOPLE in 1998. "But when you have a missing child, you don't get that."
LAUREN SPIERER
Time has stopped for the mother of Lauren Spierer, 20, a sophomore from Edgemont, New York, who was studying fashion at Indiana University. On the night of June 2, 2011, she and an acquaintance went to a sports bar, where eyewitnesses later told investigators she appeared intoxicated. She reportedly refused an offer to stay at a friend’s place in favor of a five-minute walk home from the bar at about 4:30 a.m. She never arrived.
“Your life is so consumed with trying to find your loved one, you don’t even realize that time is going by,” Lauren’s mom Charlene Spierer says. “It feels to me like it’s still June 3, 2011.”
PHOENIX COLDON
On Dec. 18, 2011, after Phoenix Coldon, 23, attended church in the early afternoon, Goldia Coldon saw her daughter go outside and sit in her truck. She said her daughter would often sit in the truck and make phone calls. Hours later, her truck was found idling in the middle of an East St. Louis street. Her purse was still inside but there was no sign of Phoenix.
Goldia told the Huffington Post that her daughter's disappearance was out of character. “She is very responsible, very sweet, very athletic and very intelligent,” she said. “Phoenix is a regional fencing champion. She plays the piano and (is) in the handbell choir at church. Phoenix is loved. Her name stands for a beautiful, unique person of distinction — that’s Phoenix.”
