University of Michigan Receiver Grant Perry Arrested on Sex Assault Charges for Alleged Touch Outside Bar

During a court appearance Wednesday, a University of Michigan football player accused of inappropriately touching a woman as both stood in line outside a bar two months ago was arraigned on four criminal charges, including two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Grant Perry, a sophomore wide receiver from Royal Oak, Michigan, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday and, following his arraignment, was released on a personal recognizance bond, PEOPLE confirms.

Court records show that Perry, 19, was arraigned in 54B District Court in East Lansing on one count of assaulting, battering, resisting or obstructing an officer, two counts of criminal sexual conduct, and one for underage drinking.

According to court records, Perry allegedly touched a woman just after midnight on Oct. 15 while waiting for entry into an East Lansing nightspot.

His attorney could not be reached for comment. It is unclear if he has entered a plea to the charges he faces.

The night of the alleged incident, officers attempted to detain Perry, who allegedly fled. Police chased the college athlete, who allegedly resisted arrest in an incident that left one officer with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the University of Michigan did not respond to PEOPLE’s emails Friday.

But a statement sent by Michigan Associate Athletic Director Dave Ablauf to the Lansing State Journal says Perry has been suspended.

“The University was made aware of the arrest of student-athlete Grant Perry earlier this fall,” reads the statement.

“He was immediately suspended from all team activities at that time and missed two games,” the statement continues. “Based on the information at that time, Grant was allowed to resume team activities pending the outcome of the investigation. Upon being informed that charges would be filed, he was immediately and indefinitely suspended from all team activities until the legal process is completed.”

Perry is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 5. 2017, for a preliminary hearing in the case. A pre-examination conference is also set for Dec. 29.

If convicted on all four counts, Perry could be sentenced to up to two years in prison.

This season, Perry was the team’s fourth-leading receiver, catching 13 passes in 10 games.