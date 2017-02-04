Unidentified Human Remains Discovered During Search for Missing Texas College Student

Texas police discovered unidentified human remains on Friday outside of a small Texas town where they were searching for a missing 22-year-old woman named Zuzu Verk.

Alpine, Texas police found the remains in a shallow grave in Sunny Glen, an area northwest of Alpine, according to a police department Facebook post. Officials wrote that the remains were sent off for identification, while the search for Verk continues.

No other information was released when PEOPLE reached out for comment on the case.

Verk was reported missing Oct. 14 by her boyfriend, Robert Fabian, who told police he’d last seen her two days before, according to NBC DFW, a local station.

The Dallas Morning News reported Fabian had been named a suspect in the case two weeks after Verk’s disappearance. He did not speak at a grand jury about his girlfriend’s disappearance in December when he was questioned about his version of events, KOSA-TV reports.

Verk’s parents, Lori and Glenn Verk, moved to Texas to search for their daughter full time, according to The Washington Post. Her mother described Verk as being known by the community for her conservation work and job at the Dollar General, as well as by her peers at Sul Ross State University.

“She reflects who this community is,” her mother said. “She’s kind of quirky and artsy and a lover of the outdoors. She’s become an unofficial daughter to this community and this university.”

The Alpine Police Department is assisting the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.