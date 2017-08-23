Woman Accused of Stabbing Husband and 5-Year-Old Son on UNC Campus: ‘It’s Devastating’

A 34-year-old woman is accused of fatally stabbing a 5-year-old boy before turning the knife on her husband at their apartment on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus early Sunday, PEOPLE confirms.

On Monday, the Orange County, North Carolina, district attorney, Jim Woodall, said he plans to charge Ebony Oluwasegva with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to local TV station WNCN.

She may also face charges of felony child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, Woodall said.

Oluwasegva has not yet been charged and authorities would not say whether the boy is her son, though he was described as such by the Durham Herald Sun and other local reports. Her husband survived, though his condition was not immediately available on Wednesday.

Oluwasegva remains in the hospital, under police watch, recovering from injuries she sustained in the attack. PEOPLE could not reach her for comment. She will be charged after she is released, according to the district attorney.

On Monday, police at UNC-Chapel Hill released a chilling 911 call from her 32-year-old husband, a university graduate student, who phoned authorities after his wife allegedly stabbed him — and then allegedly fatally stabbed the 5-year-old boy, according to a recording of the call obtained by PEOPLE.

During the call, Oluwasegva’s husband can be heard begging police to come help him after claiming his wife attacked him as he slept.

“Get over here now!” he says. “She cut me with a knife! She stabbed me! I was sleeping. She stabbed me.”

When the dispatcher asks him where he had been stabbed, he responds by saying, “In the face, in my head. I can’t talk.”

He tells the dispatcher that he has been stabbed multiple times in their apartment at the Baity Hill family housing community, where graduate students with families live, according to the UNC website.

“It’s bleeding really bad. I’m about to pass out,” he is heard saying in the call before he becomes unresponsive.

Police responded to the altercation just before midnight on Sunday and found Oluwasegva and the 5-year-old boy, who also sustained stab wounds and later died, according to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

UNC-Chapel Hill police are still investigating as the rattled campus community seeks to recover.

“It’s devastating. I just can’t imagine. You can’t imagine anything like that happening to your kids, so to hear that happening to a child is just really horrible,” one mother who lives on campus told local station WRAL.

Fall semester classes at the university began on Tuesday. The district attorney’s office did not return a request for comment.