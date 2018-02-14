The wife of a University of Connecticut professor was charged with murder after her husband was discovered dead inside their home — and his body may have been there for months, according to multiple reports.

Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, 70, was charged with one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to online court records. She posted $1.5 million bail and is currently under house arrest. The affidavit in support of the arrest warrant has been sealed by order of the court.

On Feb. 5, Burlington and Connecticut State Police responded to the couple’s residence for a well-being check, which was stated in a criminal information summary obtained by PEOPLE.

“State Police detectives developed probable cause for and obtained an arrest warrant for Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi for the murder of her husband,” the summary states.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Linda’s husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, 84, was a professor and researcher at the University of Connecticut, a school official confirms to PEOPLE.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our longtime faculty member Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at UConn School of Medicine,” UConn Health said in a statement obtained by the Hartford Courant newspaper. “After being unable to reach Bigazzi, concerned departmental leadership contacted UConn Police who visited his home. UConn Police immediately contacted the local police department who is investigating the death in collaboration with the State Police.”

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and classified the death as a homicide.

In January, university staff attempted to contact Bigazzi about an administrative matter, the paper reported. When they didn’t hear from him, school officials contacted police.

Initially, police were not allowed into the home, but eventually made their way inside when they noticed a foul odor, the paper reports.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

“Sources said it was clear Bigazzi had been dead for months,” according to Hartford Courant.

Kosuda-Bigazzi did not enter a plea during a court appearance last week, and will return to court on March 20. It was unclear whether she had obtained an attorney.

The State Police are asking for assistance and would like to speak with anyone who had direct contact with Bigazzi between July 2017 and February 2018. Anyone with information can call 860-626-7922.