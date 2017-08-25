2 Arrested After Missing Pregnant Woman’s Newborn Was Allegedly Found in Their Apartment: Police

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a pregnant Fargo, North Dakota, woman after a newborn believed to be the missing woman’s baby girl was allegedly found in their apartment, PEOPLE confirms.

On Thursday, William Henry Hoehn, 32, and 38-year-old Brooke Lynn Crews were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, Fargo Police Chief David Todd said at a news conference on Friday.

The arrests come as police continue to search for 22-year-old Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, who was eight-months pregnant when she vanished on Saturday.

Police said Crews’s and Hoehn’s apartment is in the same building where LaFontaine-Greywind lives with her parents and 16-year-old brother.

Investigators had the pair under “constant surveillance” this week, trying to determine if LaFontaine-Greywind was being held against her will, Todd said.

Hoehn and Crews remain behind bars at the county jail. They have not yet entered pleas. It is unclear whether they have retained attorneys.

Further charges are possible as the investigation unfolds, according to police.

Todd said that while police still do not know where LaFontained-Greywind is, “The investigation indicates that the baby girl is Savanna’s.”

Authorities are still trying to determine how she gave birth, he said, and DNA testing is being done to confirm the child’s identity.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Hoehn and Crews allegedly gave police information that led them to believe the baby is LaFontaine-Greywind’s child but are not answering questions about the young woman’s whereabouts, Todd said.

On Saturday, Crews had allegedly knocked on the door of the LaFontaine-Greywind family’s basement apartment and asked her to help model a dress Crews was sewing, offering to pay her $20 to do so, LaFontaine-Greywind’s family told local news outlets.

She hasn’t been seen since.

During the initial missing person’s investigation, police interviewed Crews and Hoehn but no leads were developed, Chief Todd said in a statement released Thursday. Police searched their apartment three times, with consent, but didn’t find anything suspicious.

“Crews indicated that Savanna had left the apartment after helping her with the sewing project,” Todd alleged in his statement.

But information uncovered in the department’s round-the-clock investigation led authorities to execute a search warrant at the pair’s apartment on Thursday.

While conducting the search warrant, detectives found Crews in the apartment — along with a newborn, authorities allege.

“The infant was alive and was immediately taken to a medical facility,” Todd said in his statement. The child “is in good health and has been placed under protective custody of Cass County Social Services,” he said.

LaFontaine-Greywind is described as 5-foot-4, with long brown hair, green eyes and tattoos on her right leg and foot. She was wearing a pink shirt, shorts and Nike slip-on sandals before she went missing.

She is a certified nursing assistant at Eventide Fargo, a local senior citizens residence.

Investigators and detectives are continuing to work on leads and evidence in the disappearance. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fargo Police Department at 701-235-4493.