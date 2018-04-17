Newborn Florida Twins Found Dead Under 'Suspicious Circumstances' — and Their Mom Is Arrested

Florida authorities are investigating the “suspicious” deaths of newborn twins – and they’ve arrested their mother on child neglect charges.

Police said they were called to a home in West Melbourne, Florida, around noon on Sunday. There, they found one infant dead, and a second newborn died after being rushed to the hospital. PEOPLE has confirmed that the newborns were twins, but no information was available on their gender or whether they were identical or fraternal.

“There are suspicious circumstances involved,” the West Melbourne Police said in a statement. “Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are currently working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.”

Their mother, Rachael Lynn Thomas, 30, was arrested on two child neglect charges in connection with the infants’ deaths, PEOPLE confirms. She also faces one charge of tampering with evidence.

West Melbourne Police Capt. Richard Cordeau told clickorlando.com that police are investigating how two babies could have died at about the same time.

“The fact that there are two deceased infants — that’s not normal,” he told the outlet. “There could be a reasonable explanation for this and that’s part of the investigation, but there could not be a reasonable explanation.”

West Melbourne Police Department

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Police say that there were other children in the home with Thomas and the newborns. The case has been referred to the Department of Children and Family. A DCF spokesperson could not immediately tell PEOPLE the nature of their investigation.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine how the infants died. Authorities say that it could take several weeks to get all the results, including toxicology reports.

Thomas will be arraigned on Tuesday. She is being held on $30,000 bond. She has not yet entered a plea, and it is unclear whether she has hired an attorney to represent her.