2 Cousins Charged with Murder in Case of 4 Missing Pennsylvania Young Men

On Friday, prosecutors in Pennsylvania filed homicide charges against two 20-year-old men in the case of four slain young men who vanished more than a week ago but were found days ago buried on a Solebury farm that belongs to the family of one of the suspects.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub announced the charges during a Friday press conference, alleging Cosmo DiNardo of Bensalem killed 19-year-old Jimi Taro Patrick on July 5 and buried him on his parents’ farmland.

Two days later, DiNardo — allegedly assisted by Sean Kratz, DiNardo’s cousin — allegedly killed 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, 21-year-old Thomas Meo, and 22-year-old Mark Sturgis. Their bodies were unearthed Wednesday in a 12-foot-deep common grave located elsewhere on the farm.

All four men had been shot, according to a probable cause affidavit, which said the suspects both gave statements to police on Thursday.

All four victims have been positively identified, according to Weintraub, and their family members have all been briefed on the details of the case.

DiNardo allegedly told investigators that he agreed to sell Patrick four pounds of marijuana for $8,000 on July 5. He allegedly told investigators he drove to Patrick’s home, picked him up, and drove him to the DiNardo farm.

When they arrived, DiNardo said Patrick only had $800. Instead, DiNardo offered to sell him a shotgun for that amount, according to the affidavit, obtained by PEOPLE. Both men walked to a remote area of the property, where DiNardo allegedly said he fatally shot Patrick with a .22 caliber rifle, according to the affidavit.

DiNardo then allegedly used a backhoe to dig a hole about 6-feet deep, and buried Patrick inside.

DiNardo told investigators he agreed to sell a quarter-pound of marijuana to Finocchiaro for about $700 on July 7. Instead, the affidavit alleges DiNardo and Kratz drove to Finocchiaro’s home to rob him.

DiNardo allegedly said he gave Kratz a .357 handgun before driving all three to the DiNardo farm. According to the affidavit, DiNardo allegedly said Kratz shot Finocchiaro in the head as they were leaving a barn on the site. DiNardo allegedly told investigators he then took the gun and shot Finocchiaro a second time as the victim lay on the ground.

That same day, DiNardo told detectives he met Meo and Sturgis at a church parking lot in Peddlers Village. DiNardo told investigators that he had a marijuana “deal” set up with Meo, the affidavit states

Meo and Sturgis followed DiNardo to the Solebury property in Meo’s Nissan Maxima, DiNardo told investigators. They picked up his car, and DiNardo drove Meo and Sturgis to a remote location nearby, where Kratz was waiting.

The three men exited the truck, according to the affidavit, and DiNardo allegedly shot Meo in the back with a .357 handgun, then fired several times at Sturgis as he ran.

Sturgis dropped to the ground as a bullet struck him. The affidavit alleges DiNardo confessed he then ran over Meo with the backhoe before using it to lift both bodies into a metal oil tank, where he had already placed Finocchiaro’s corpse.

The following day, Dinardo told police he and Kratz returned to the property, where DiNardo allegedly used the backhoe to dig a deep hole and bury the tank containing the three bodies, according to the affidavit.

Kratz provided investigators with a similar statement Thursday night, the affidavit says, but told police he did not shoot Finocchiaro.

DiNardo and Kratz also face abuse of corpse and robbery charges. It is unclear if either man has entered a plea to the charges against them. Kratz has yet to retain legal counsel who could comment on his behalf.

Prosecutors confirmed DiNardo will not face the death penalty after agreeing to plead guilty to four first-degree murder counts.

Prosecutors further revealed they were led to the DiNardo farm after pinging one of the missing men’s cellphones.

“I’m satisfied at this time that we have the two men locked up that need to be brought to justice,” Weintraub said at the press conference.

DiNardo Suffered Brain Injury Within Year: Affidavit

In addition to selling drugs, DiNardo also allegedly dealt handguns to area residents.

He was initially arrested on Monday and released on bail the following day. DiNardo was re-arrested on Wednesday after investigators unearthed a mass grave at the farmland his family owns.

In requesting his $5 million cash bail, prosecutors revealed DiNardo is a diagnosed schizophrenic who sustained frontal lobe damage in an ATV accident within the past year. DiNardo was allegedly stranded in the woods for a day after the crash and suffered a severe brain bleed.

Authorities had arrested DiNardo earlier in the week. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by PEOPLE, DiNardo allegedly illegally possessed a Savage Arms 20 gauge shotgun. He also owned the ammunition needed for the gun.

But DiNardo was prohibited from owning such a weapon, the document alleges, as he was “known to be suffering from a mental illness” following his involuntary commitment to a mental institution.

Records indicate Kratz has two pending burglary cases in Philadelphia courts. One stems from a December 2016 incident that resulted in the filing of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, receiving stolen property, and other charges.

In June 2016, Kratz allegedly stole more than $1,000 in yard tools. He is also accused of stealing $450 worth of jewelry, court records show.

Kratz was also arrested for alleged shoplifting in Montgomery County last December, but that case was closed and PEOPLE was unable to determine how it was resolved.

DiNardo is being held on $5 million cash bail. Kratz’s is being on an unspecified bail amount.

PEOPLE could not reach any of the missing men’s family members for comment.