Two Bodies Found During Search for Two Missing 13-Year-Old Girls — Police Suspect Foul Play

Two bodies were found in Indiana during a search for two missing girls on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirms.

A spokesman for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department would not confirm if the bodies discovered were identified those of missing 13-year-olds Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

The bodies were found Tuesday at about 12:15 p.m. and the case is an ongoing investigation, the spokesman tells PEOPLE.

“We are investigating this as a crime scene,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said at a press conference shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the IndyStar. “We suspect foul play.”

Fox 59, a local news station, reports that police have not called off the search for German and Williams.

The girls were determined to be missing on Monday, hours after they had been dropped off to go hiking earlier that day, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports that the bodies were found Tuesday on the edge of a creek near an abandoned railroad bridge where German and Williams were dropped off.