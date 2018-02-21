Twin Babies Found Dead in a Suitcase in an Arkansas Ditch Were Born Premature: Autopsy

Authorities have released preliminary autopsy results of the twin babies who were found last Friday, abandoned in a purple suitcase in an Arkansas ditch.

According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, the babies were not born full term. The preliminary autopsy results show that they were “32 to 34” weeks along. The Sheriff did not release any information about the race of the babies, but did say that at one of the babies is female.

Authorities hope that further testing will shed light on when and how the babies died.

The babies were discovered on Friday afternoon when a rabbit hunter was traveling along a country road in northeast Arkansas. He saw the purple suitcase in a ditch on the side of the road. When he investigated, he found the infants’ remains. He called 911.

The suitcase had no identification. It was unclear how long the suitcase had been in the ditch, or who had put it there. It’s also unclear whether the babies died before or after they were placed in the suitcase.

The babies’ bodies were sent to The Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The sheriff’s office tells PEOPLE that more results will be released after further testing is completed.

Detective Sargeant Jeffrey Nichols told WREG.com that his office has several persons of interest, but declined to elaborate on who they were investigating.

“We are following up on all leads and have interviewed several individuals,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement. “If you have any information, even if you think it’s of no value, please call the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700. All calls will remain confidential.”