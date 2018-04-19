Tip From TV Show Leads to Nurse's Arrest for Allegedly Trying to Have Her Lover's Wife Killed

An Illinois woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to hire a firm off the so-called dark web to kill her lover’s wife, PEOPLE confirms.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office alleges in a statement that Tina Jones, 31, of Des Plaines, paid $10,000 in bitcoin to a purported online firm called the Cosa Nostra International Network — but that the murder plot failed because the company is a sham.

Jones is charged with one count of solicitation of murder for hire, the statement says.

The statement, obtained by PEOPLE, states that a tip from the CBS newsmagazine 48 Hours led to the arrest of Jones, who allegedly paid the company in January.

The program had been investigating alleged online contract killer businesses. Many of these hired assassins can only operate on the dark web, a part of the internet accessed only through specialized software, where users can remain largely anonymous.

The show’s producers notified authorities in Woodridge, Illinois, about an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting a town resident.

The alleged intended victim, the statement on the case alleges, is “the wife of a man with whom [Jones] had an affair.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The tip was initially received on April 12, said Woodridge Chief of Police Brian Cunningham.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said: “The charge brought against Mrs. Jones this morning is extremely serious. Any attempt, or perceived attempt, to bring physical harm to another individual will be met by the full force and effect of the law.”

Added Cunningham: “In recent years, law enforcement has seen a dramatic increase in the use of the dark web as it relates to criminal activity. This case is a great example of how increased training, shared resources and inter-agency cooperation helped protect one of our residents.”

Jones, a registered nurse at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, has been suspended from her job, the Daily Herald reports.

She has not entered a plea to the charge, but will be asked to during her arraignment on May 15. She is being held on $250,000 bond. PEOPLE’s calls to her attorney were not returned Thursday.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison.

Should she post bail, Jones is to have no contact with her alleged intended victim of their family members.