Transgender Missouri Teen Was Allegedly Killed, Mutilated and Burned

A man accused in the murder of a transgender Missouri teen allegedly gouged out the victim’s eyes, stabbed the victim’s genitals multiple times, burned the body and then bragged about the killing, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The victim, 17, who went by the name Ally Steinfield, had not been seen or heard from by family members since September 1 in Texas County, in the rural south-central part of the state. Steinfield was reported missing September 14.

“Numerous human bones” believed to be the victim’s remains were located this week in a burn pile outside of a second suspect’s residence, with more bones located in a garbage bag in a nearby chicken coop, according to the probable cause statement that led to the arrest of Andrew Vrba, 18, for the alleged crimes.

“Vrba stated that he had to kill Steinfield, and he planned to do so by poisoning [her], but Steinfield would not drink the poison so he used a knife instead,” Texas County Deputy Sheriff Rowdy Douglass alleged in the probable cause statement.

No other motive was described.

Vrba and three others — Vrba’s girlfriend, Isis Schauer, 18; Briana Calderas, 24; and James T. Grigsby, around age 25, according to police — were arraigned Monday in the case. The first three each face charges of 1st-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse. Grigsby was charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. It was unclear if any of the four had entered a plea.

A public defender, Michael Jacobs, who is listed in court documents as an attorney for Vrba, Schauer and Calderas, could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE. No attorney was listed for Grigsby. All four suspects were being held in Texas County jail without bond.

Ashleigh Boswell, the victim’s sister, described Steinfield as “a very loving, outgoing person” who “didn’t like conflict whatsoever,” and said Steinfield had talked to family members about being transgender and wanting to pursue gender-reassignment surgery, reports the Springfield News-Leader.

Boswell said she didn’t know whether Steinfield’s gender identity played a role in the alleged murder.

“We honesty just don’t understand,” she said. “It just don’t make any sense.”

According to the probable cause statement, Steinfield was last seen with Vrba, Schauer and Calderas, all of whom Steinfield’s family had approached for answers and “believed they were being lied to.”

Schauer told the investigating deputy that Steinfield and Vrba allegedly had a physical altercation on September 3 at the home of Calderas, but that no one had seen Steinfield since then.

But in a review of Schauer’s cell phone messages and Facebook posts, the investigator allegedly found exchanges linked to Vrba that included the statements “You were supposed to stick to the story” and “quit talking,” according to the court documents.

When the deputy subsequently interviewed Vrba, he allegedly “admitted that he killed Steinfield and burned his body” in the yard at Calderas’ home.

The suspect allegedly said he stabbed Steinfield in the living room, and that after Steinfeld was dead, the body was wrapped up and taken outside by Vrba, Schauer and Calderas. Vrba said that Schauer and Calderas visited two Wal-Mart stores “to buy items to aid in the burning of the body.”

Authorities with a search warrant on the property found blood stains on the living room carpet and sub flooring, along with floor cleaner that suggested “someone attempted to clean the carpet with various types of cleaners.” Vrba also allegedly directed authorities to the bag containing bones in the chicken coop.

The deputy then interviewed Calderas, who allegedly “admitted that Steinfield was killed at her residence, and that she helped Vrba burn the body,” according to the probable cause statement. “Calderas stated that she did not want Steinfield killed. Schauer and Vrba’s statements contradicted that, and they stated Calderas did want Steinfield killed, and even mentioned it several days prior to Steinfield’s death.”

Calderas then pointed authorities to the knife used in the alleged murder, along with Steinfield’s cell phone “that she hid in the residence,” the statement says.

Calderas also allegedly told the deputy that she helped drag the body outside and went with Schauer to buy items used to burn it, the deputy wrote.

“While speaking with both Calderas and Schauer,” Deputy Douglas concluded in his report, “they both stated that Vrba told them that he had gouged Steinfield’s eyes out and stabbed [Steinfield’s genitals] multiple times, and that he had bragged about the murder and went into detail on how the murder took place.”