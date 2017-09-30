Tori Spelling Settles Her Personal Injury Lawsuit Against Benihana: Reports

Tori Spelling has put the kibosh on her legal beef with Benihana after sustaining a burn at the popular hibachi restaurant.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 44, reached a settlement in her personal injury lawsuit against the chain, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

The details of the settlement including a monetary amount, if there was one, was not made public.

PEOPLE confirmed in April 2015 that Spelling tripped and fell backward onto a hot grill and ended up needing skin grafts on her right arm. “It was an unfortunate accident. She had a little burn,” husband Dean McDermott said at the time.

Spelling first took legal action against Benihana in September 2015, when she filed court documents claiming she suffered wage loss, hospital and medicine expenses, general damage and loss of earning capacity after falling on a grill on Easter 2014.

The lawsuit stated that the actress “sustained deep second and third-degree burn injuries requiring hospitalization and surgery,” according to court papers obtained by PEOPLE.

“Tori hadn’t even started to eat, when she slipped and fell,” a source previously told PEOPLE in April 2015. “Not thinking, she grabbed onto the side of the hot grill and burned her arm. At the time, it didn’t seem as bad as the doctors told her it was the next day.”

#BabyBeau 1st sip of water from a cup… #cuteness A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Sep 29, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Meanwhile, on Friday, Spelling celebrated her settlement with her family as she documented her youngest child, 6-month-old son Beau Dean drinking water out of a cup.

“#BabyBeau 1st sip of water from a cup… #cuteness,” the mother of five captioned a video of Beau Dean grabbing the plastic container from his dad Dean’s hands.