Tonya Harding's Reclusive Mother Brands Disgraced Ice Skater a 'Liar' in Rare Interview

Tonya Harding’s mother LaVona “Sandy” Golden did not mince her words when she spoke about Olympian daughter in new interview.

“She’s lied so much she doesn’t know what isn’t a lie anymore,” Golden told ABC’s Amy Robach during the two-hour special “Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story” that aired Thursday night.

Golden and Harding’s tumultuous relationship with her mother is a central theme in the hit film “I, Tonya,” but Golden believes she is nothing like the at times abusive screen version of her, played by Allison Janey.

“I didn’t abuse any of my children,” Golden said. “Spanked? Yes, spanked. Absolutely, positively you got to show them right from wrong.”

Harding alleges that her mother once threw a steak knife at her, which stuck in her forearm. The alleged incident is depicted in the film.

“Why would I throw a steak knife at anybody?” Golden said.

Harding, who became the first American woman to land a triple axel jump in competition, said her mother regularly abused her and once “dragged me into the bathroom and beat me with a hairbrush, literally.”

“I spanked her once with a hairbrush at a competition,” responded Golden, adding. “She wouldn’t know what a beating was.”

When asked by Robach what kind of mother Golden was, Harding, 47, also did not mince her words: “Not a good one.”

Golden, a former waitress, begged to differ telling Robach that she worked three jobs so Harding could take skating lessons and disputed Harding’s claims that she grew up on the wrong side of the tracks.

“We were never trailer trash,” she says in the interview. “We had a beautiful new trailer. We didn’t live in filth or dirt or anything that I would call unusual.”

When asked what she thought about “I, Tonya,” the darkly comic biopic that highlights her horrendous relationship with her daughter, Golden says: “I could care less about the movie than I do about the dirt outside.”

During the special, Golden also denied Harding’s claims that she drank a thermos that was half coffee and half brandy in the morning before she took her daughter to school.

“I would have coffee and sometimes I would put brandy flavoring in it. I love brandy flavoring. You can’t get drunk on flavoring. Sorry to disappoint you,” Golden said.

During the interview, Harding said she had no plans to have a relationship with her mother or for her mother to have a relationship with her seven-year-old son.

“I don’t want her anywhere near me. I don’t want her anywhere near my son,” said Harding. “She wants forgiveness. She wants to see me. She wants to make amends. She wants to meet and be part of the family. Hell no.”

The special also featured commentary from I, Tonya stars Margot Robbie, Allison Janney and Sebastian Stan as well as PEOPLE Executive Editor Kate Coyne.