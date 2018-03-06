Tony Winner Injured and Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Killed — Along With Toddler Boy — in N.Y.C. Crash

Two children are dead after a driver allegedly struck them with her vehicle in Brooklyn, New York — including the daughter of a pregnant Tony-winning Broadway star who was injured herself.

Ruthie Ann Miles, who won a Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical for her role in the 2015 revival of The King and I, has been identified by family and friends on a GoFundMe page as one of three non-fatal victims of the crash. According to the page, Miles is pregnant.

Lieutenant John Grimpel of the NYPD confirms to PEOPLE in an email that the crash occurred on Monday around 12:40 p.m. when a 44-year-old female allegedly “failed to maintain control of the vehicle and struck the pedestrians.”

Two children — 1-year-old Joshua Lew and 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein, Miles’ daughter — were pronounced dead upon their arrival at Methodist Hospital, police said.

Authorities did not name the adult non-fatal victims, listing them only as a 34-year-old female, a 33-year-old female and a 46-year-old male.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Although police said the adult victims were in “stable condition,” the GoFundMe page set up to help Miles stated that the 34-year-old star “is injured and in critical condition.”

The driver was brought to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition, according to police. There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Ruthie Ann Miles Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Heartsick for Ruthie and her family. https://t.co/T7Ox6y4BeH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 6, 2018

@RuthieAnnMiles sending love to you and your family there are no words. Except you are loved. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) March 6, 2018

The Broadway community, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Audra McDonald, shared their condolences on Twitter for Miles, who also starred on The Americans.

“Heartsick for Ruthie and her family,” wrote the Hamilton creator.

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard

Kristin Chenoweth added, “sending love to you and your family there are no words. Except you are loved.”

“It’s really, really sad what happened today,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, according to CBS New York. “This loss of life is tragic and painful for all of us, particularly all of us who are parents.”