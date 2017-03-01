Suspected Serial Killer Todd Kohlhepp Allegedly Held a Second Woman in Metal Crate After Killing Her Husband

A suspected serial killer in South Carolina may have repeated his crimes on multiple women — luring them to his property and keeping them hostage after killing their male partners — before he was arrested last year, newly released court documents reveal.

Todd Kohlhepp was taken into custody after police freed missing Kala Brown on Nov. 3 from a metal shipping container on his nearly 100-acre property in Woodruff, South Carolina.

This week, a grand jury returned a 14-count indictment against the 45-year-old realtor, formally charging him with the murders of seven people, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities claim in the court documents that Kohlepp used the same crate where he allegedly kept Brown to restrain a second woman, who was confined for several days before being shot to death on Christmas Day and buried in a shallow grave.

In addition to his murder charges, Kohlhepp is facing a number of weapons and kidnapping charges as well as a single count of sexual battery by the use of aggravated force for allegedly repeatedly raping Kala Brown

The 30-year-old Brown — who is believed to be Kohlhepp’s only surviving victim — has since appeared as a guest on the Dr. Phil show, where sh discussed her harrowing ordeal and recalled being chained up for more than two months.

According to court documents, investigators believe Kohlhepp killed Brown’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Charlie Carver, who vanished with her on Aug. 31. Carver’s body was later found on his property.

Brown told police she watched Kohlhepp shoot her boyfriend in the chest three times, according to the indictment. She also told investigators she was raped twice a day; Kohlhepp admitted to these sexual assaults, the indictment alleges.

A Pattern of Violence?

Authorities say Kohlhepp has also confessed to the quadruple killings of Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas, Scott Ponder and Chris Sherbert — all shot to death in 2003 inside Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee, South Carolina.

Kohlhepp’s sixth and seventh murder charges are in connection with the 2015 deaths of Johnny and Megan Coxie, ages 25 and 29, whose bodies were recovered from Kohlhepp’s property after Brown’s rescue. They were reported missing in December 2015.

Meagan, the indictment reveals, was allegedly held in Kohlhepp’s storage container for about six days after she disappeared, chained at both the wrists and ankles.

After his arrest, Kohlhepp allegedly told detectives he shot her in the back of the head as she walked in front of him.

He also allegedly told police that he killed Meagan because she “upset” him, according to the indictment.

Court documents further claim Kohlhepp had offered to pay the couple to clean and maintain commercial properties that he was trying to sell. That echoes what Brown has said — that she had been cleaning house for Kohlhepp before she was abducted, and she brought Carver with her to help before he was killed.

According to the indictment, Kohlhepp claimed that on the day the Coxies were supposed to start work, one of them turned violent and demanded money.

Kohlhepp allegedly told police he then shot Johnny twice in the chest with a semiautomatic weapon before tackling his wife as she tried to flee.

Once he had Meagan handcuffed and in leg shackles, he returned to her husband, shooting him once more in the back, according to the indictment.

He allegedly told police he buried Johnny next to a gravel driveway on his land.

The indictment alleges Meagan was held against her will for approximately six days before she was murdered on Dec. 25, 2015. Kohlhepp allegedly told police he buried her remains in a shallow grave, next to her husband. Autopsy results on both bodies support Kohlhepp’s account of the shootings, according to the indictment.

‘He Did Not Break Me’

Court officials tell PEOPLE that Kohlhepp is not expected to attend a preliminary hearing on his case, which has been scheduled for March 6. His attorneys did not immediately return messages seeking comment, and he has not entered a plea to his charges.

During her appearance on Dr. Phil, Brown said she did not think her captor wanted her dead.

“I don’t think he wanted to kill me,” she said, adding, “He explained Stockholm Syndrome to me and told me that it would kick in and then we’d be happy together.”

Brown, who filed a civil suit against Kohlhepp in December that seeks unspecified monetary damages for “severe emotional distress,” claimed the disgraced realtor described to her their future together.

“He was going to build a house on the property and I was going to have a soundproof room, and he’d let me have the run of the property eventually when he trusted me,” she said he told her. “He even said that he would let me go and give me some money if he ever got old and sick.”

“No matter what he did to me, he did not break me,” Brown said in her interview.

The Coxies have also been processing their grief: A family friend told PEOPLE in November that Johnny’s mom was “numb” after confirmation of the couple’s deaths. But she was “very stable at the same time” and was turning to her faith.

The friend said, “She feels like this was an answer.”