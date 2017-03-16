Toby Willis, Father from TLC’s The Willis Family, Arraigned on Four Counts of Child Rape

Toby Willis, the patriarch of the Willis Clan, was arraigned on four counts of child rape on Monday in Tennessee, according to The Tennessean.

Willis pleaded not guilty to the charges and his trial won’t begin until July 18, The Tennessean reports.

He was set to appear in court on May 31 after completing psychological testing requested by his attorney, but the state chose to present its cause to the March grand jury, Circuit Court Clerk Julie Hibbs told the newspaper.

The father of 12 was arrested in September after fleeing from his home in Ashland City, Tennessee to avoid police. He was arrested in Greenville, Kentucky and charged with one count of rape of a child after an alleged sexual encounter with an underage girl in Nashville about 12 years ago.

A source close to the situation told PEOPLE in September that Willis’ wife and kids were leaning on each other for support.

“They are truly hurting, and trying to figure out how to carry on with their lives,” the insider said.

Toby continues to be held in the Muhlenberg County Jail in Kentucky without bond as a fugitive from justice. He will be moved to Cheatham County Jail in his hometown, where he will also be held without bond, according to the TBI statement.

Toby and his family previously starred on TLC’s The Willis Family after rising to fame while competing on season 9 of America’s Got Talent.

The show aired for two seasons on TLC before concluding in April 2016.