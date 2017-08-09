Tip in Indiana Teens’ Double Homicide Leads to Arrest in Unrelated Cold-Case Killing

A tip to law enforcement about the February slayings of two Indiana teenagers led to an arrest in an unrelated, decade-old cold case after a man allegedly confessed during police questioning, PEOPLE confirms.

The man under arrest in the cold case is not considered a suspect in the slaying of the teens, Randy Pryor, the sheriff in Cass County, Indiana, tells PEOPLE.

In February, Indiana teens Liberty German and best friend Abigail Williams were reported missing. Their bodies were discovered the following day not far from where they were last seen alive.

Their killer — who police believe was a man seen in on a cell phone photo taken by German on the hiking trail near where the girls’ bodies were found — has not been identified or found.

Last week, under police questioning in connection with that investigation, Kevin Sellers, of Logansport, Indiana, allegedly confessed to fatally shooting his uncle, David Sellers, in 2007, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Kevin, 39, was asked by Cass County deputies to come in for questioning after authorities apparently received a tip about the teens’ slaying that turned out to be unconnected.

The tipster allegedly told investigators that Kevin had “killed his uncle some years before and had gotten away with it,” the affidavit states.

When authorities confronted him with evidence they had collected through their investigation into his uncle’s unsolved death, Kevin allegedly said, “I surrender.”

In November 2007, David Sellers was found tucked into his bed dead with a gunshot wound to the head. A small black handgun was laying beside him, the probable cause affidavit states, but no suicide note was found.

Kevin Sellers reported finding his uncle’s body and said he was at his friends house at the time of the death. Deputies described the crime scene as “suspicious” but made no arrests.

Last week, Kevin revealed he had purchased the gun he used to allegedly shoot his uncle shortly before his death.

He said he disposed of his uncle’s bloody clothes at a local park while on his way to his friends’ house, where he spent the day “in order to have an alibi,” the probable cause claims.

In June 2016, Cass County investigators discovered that Kevin was the sole beneficiary of David’s estate, according to his will.

On Thursday, prosecutors charged Kevin with murder. It is unclear whether he has an attorney or entered a plea. He appeared in court last week, according to local TV station WISH, and is being held without bond.

Williams and German’s case remains unsolved. Last month, a new police sketch of the girls’ alleged killer was released.

In February, Tobe Leazenby, the sheriff in Carroll County, Indiana, told PEOPLE: “We’re in the business of having good prevail over evil, and every one of us is focused on that goal,” he said. “[We] have to make sure we’re turning over every stone.”

Police urge anyone with possible tips to contact authorities. More than $230,000 has been raised for reward for any information leading to the arrest of Liberty and Abigail’s killer, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Tips can be made anonymously by email or telephone.

Anyone with information should email ABBYANDLIBBYTIP@CACOSHRF.COM or call 844-459-5786.