Suspect Arrested in Connection with Stabbing of Nashville Nurse Tiffany Ferguson

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, made an arrest in connection with the murder of Tiffany Ferguson, a nurse who was stabbed to death in her home in late February.

Christopher Drew McLawhorn, 24, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary on Wednesday, according to WHTN, a local news station.

Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted the news on Wednesday night. Ferguson, 23, was killed in her bedroom in an apparently “random” attack, while her condo was being robbed.

McLawhorn was considered a suspect in Ferguson’s death and was first arrested Sunday on a marijuana charge, but by Wednesday, investigators amassed enough evidence to charge him in her death, according to NBC News.

Authorities said Ferguson, who was a nurse at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, was stabbed to death in a confrontation with the intruder after he entered her bedroom in a condo she shared with a roommate.

Awoken by piercing screams, Ferguson’s roommate rushed out of her bedroom and saw the apartment’s front door open before she found a dying Ferguson in her bedroom, Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a statement.

McLawhorn is believed to have roamed around to different places though his main “area” was where Ferguson lived, according to Fox Nashville.

Nashville police say surveillance video from the apartment building where Ferguson lived showed a man pulling on the door handles of nearby parked cars in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the day of Ferguson’s death.

After the man found one car that was unlocked and rummaged through the vehicle, police believe he began checking for unlocked apartment doors.

Authorities say he likely entered Ferguson’s apartment through an unlocked door and began looking for valuables.

He exited the apartment at least once with stolen items and put them down outside before reentering her apartment, according to police.