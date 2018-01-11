Granddaughter Accused of Killing 86-Year-Old Grandfather & Getting Friends To Help Hide His Body

An 86-year-old Georgia man was found dead in a pond and his granddaughter stands accused of his murder.

Savanna Marie Jennings, 19, was charged in connection with the shooting death of her grandfather Otha Perrin, on Wednesday along with two others: William David Peterson, 19, and Dakota Scott Street, 18.

Jennings and Peterson were both charged with murder, felony murder, malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another, according to a statement by Elbert County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Savanna Marie Jennings

William David Peterson

Street is charged with concealing the death of another.

It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects had engaged legal representation.

Perrin died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Jennings reported her grandfather missing on Sunday and on Monday, another family member went to the Sheriff’s Office and told officials “something isn’t right” about Perrin’s disappearance.

Dakota Scott Street

While the search for him continued, authorities said Jennings “eventually broke down” and admitted to being “deceitful in her answers.”

Perrin’s body was recovered Monday from a pond located on a private farm, along with a .22 caliber rifle near the pond.

Peterson, Jennings and Street are currently being held at the Elbert County Detention Center, according to FOX Carolina.