Three Police Officers Shot Near Atlanta, Alleged Gunman Dead

Three officers have been shot in a rural area southeast of Atlanta and the alleged gunman is dead, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the officers are from two different police departments. Two Henry County Sheriff’s deputies and one Locust Grove police officer have been wounded and were taken to nearby hospitals. The Locust Grove Police officer has died.

The officers arrived at the suspect’s house with an arrest warrant for his failure to appear in court.

In a press conference on Friday afternoon, authorities said that one of the Henry County deputies is in fair condition after being hit with a bullet in his vest. The other deputy was shot about two inches below his vest and is in serious condition.

The gunman was shot during the encounter. Authorities are not identifying him until his relatives can be notified.

Several deputies leave the scene where someone shot 3 officers. Police say the shooter is dead & they aren't looking for anymore suspects. Police still have the house where shooting happened cordoned off pic.twitter.com/KjUdh4zxK0 — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) February 9, 2018

According to Tyisha Fernandes, a reporter with WSB-TV, police have cordoned off the area, and say that they are not looking for any other suspects.

Three ambulances, followed by police escorts, took the victims to the Atlanta Medical Center. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, dozens of police officers are at the hospital.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Henry Co Sheriff's deputies and Locust Grove officer who were shot this morning in Henry County. We hope they survive their injuries and make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/taauZCnn6I — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) February 9, 2018

The shooting has elicited a response from nearby police agencies. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Henry Co Sheriff’s deputies and Locust Grove officer who were shot this morning in Henry County,” the Gwinnett County Police Department said in a tweet. “We hope they survive their injuries and make a full recovery.”