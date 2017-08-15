Another Woman Claims She Was ‘Sexually Victimized’ by Director Roman Polanski When She Was a Minor

Another woman is alleging she was “sexually victimized” by director Roman Polanski when she was a minor, her attorney announced Tuesday.

The woman is the third to bring such accusations against Polanski, 83. She is expected to detail the alleged incident in a news conference on Tuesday alongside her attorney, Gloria Allred, who represented a previous accuser.

Polanski’s attorney Harland Braun told PEOPLE he did not immediately have a comment.

The allegation this week comes four months after a Los Angeles judge rejected Polanski’s bid to end his decades-old statutory rape case.

Polanski was charged in L.A. in March 1977 with six felony counts after he was accused of drugging and having sex with a 13-year-old girl during a photo shoot at actor Jack Nicholson’s house.

In a plea deal, Polanski admitted to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and was sentenced to 90 days in prison and a diagnostic evaluation.

However, he served just 42 days behind bars and, on the eve of his formal sentencing in 1978, he fled the U.S. believing he would be sent back to prison.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The Rosemary’s Baby director has since tried numerous times to have his case resolved, alleging judicial and prosecutorial misconduct. He recently sought to be sentenced without having to appear himself in American court.

His attorneys have argued that his U.S. prison time in the ’70s as well as the 300 days he later spent in jail in Switzerland, awaiting extradition back to America, should constitute time served.

Polanski also previously claimed the original presiding judge promised him he would not have to serve more time if he went to state prison and submitted to the diagnostic evaluation as part of his plea.

“It is nuts we are still paying taxpayer money on this case. … [Polanski] has always accepted the moral and legal consequences of his conduct,” his attorney, Harland Braun, told PEOPLE in April.

The woman with whom Polanski admitted having underage sex, Samantha Geimer, has spoken out against efforts to extradite him to the U.S.

“I’m sure he’s a nice man and I know he has a family and I think he deserves closure and to be allowed to put this behind him,” Geimer told NBC News in 2015. “He said he did it, he [pleaded] guilty, he went to jail. I don’t know what people want from him.”

Another Polanski accuser, also represented by Allred, came forward in 2010.

Charlotte Lewis of London, who appeared in Polanski’s 1986 film Pirates, claimed the director forced himself on her at a Paris apartment in 1982, when she was 16.

Polanski was not charged in connection with her allegation.