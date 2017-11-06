Crime
The Aftermath of the Texas Church Mass Shooting: Scenes of Community, Heartbreak and Heroism
At least 26 people were killed in a mass shooting during worship at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday morning
At least 26 people were killed and 20 more were injured after a gunman opened fire on Sunday morning at a church in Texas, authorities said. The rampage, which came only weeks after a massacre in Las Vegas, interrupted a worship service and is now the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history.
The shooter, identified as 26-year-old Devin Kelley, a former Air Force member, was dressed in all-black tactical gear with a ballistics vest when he began firing from outside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs around 11:30 a.m. local time, during a service.
Authorities on Monday said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, and that the shooter had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.
Law enforcement officers are seen at right gathered at the church after the shooting.
Ernest Hajek, a Wilson County, Texas, commissioner, told PEOPLE that he knew several members of the congregation.
“This is just a small, rural farming community,” he said. “It isn’t really a town — a small church with 40 or 50 congregants at each service. It doesn’t make any sense.”
Hajek said that he visited the crime scene and saw several bullet holes in the windows and walls of the church.
Noting that he was formerly an investigator for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office in San Antonio, Texas, Hajek told PEOPLE, “This is the worst mass shooting I have seen. I have seen other mass shootings but nothing like this.”
After shooting from outside the church, the gunman then entered the church and continued to shoot his weapon.
When the gunman exited the church, a local resident engaged him in gunfire, authorities said. The suspect dropped his weapon and fled, with the local resident in pursuit.
A brief chase ensued into neighboring Guadalupe County, Texas, where the shooter was later found dead in his vehicle. It is unclear if he was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound or a gunshot wound he received while exchanging fire with the local resident, authorities said.
No victims’ names have been confirmed or released. Children were among the victims, who ranged in ages from 18 months to 77, authorities said at a Monday news conference.
Twenty-three people were found deceased inside the church, and two more were outside of the church. One injured victim died while being transported to a hospital, authorities said.
Carrie Matula (left) embraces a woman after the attack on Sunday. Matula reportedly said she was working at a gas station a block away from the church when she heard the shooting.
“As a state, we are dealing with the largest mass shooting in the state’s history. There are so many families who have lost family members, fathers, mothers, sons and daughters,” said Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday.
“The tragedy of course is worsened by the fact [that] it occurred in a place of worship,” he continued. “We appreciate the first responders … who are continuing to try to give the community the answers they need and deserve.”
Addressing the massacre from Japan, President Donald Trump said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and family of today’s attack,” adding, “This horrible act of evil occurred as the victims and their families were in their place of sacred worship.
“But in dark times such as these, Americans do what we do best: We pull together. We join hands. We lock arms. And through the tears and the sadness, we stand strong,” Trump continued.
Numerous other local, state and national officials have taken to social media to share their support and send condolences in the wake of the tragedy.
A woman (left) prays with a man following the fatal shooting.
Johnnie Langendorff, 27, is pictured at the scene of the crash where the shooter was found dead in his vehicle after fleeing from the church.
Langendorff was driving to his girlfriend’s house on Sunday morning when he crossed paths with the gunman, who was at that moment exchanging gunfire with a local man after the shooting.
“The two men were coming out and they started exchanging gunfire. From there, the gunman took off,” Langendorff told PEOPLE. “The other gentleman who was trying to stop him jumped into [my] vehicle and he said, ‘We gotta get him,’ and I said, ‘Let’s go.’ We blew through this intersection and chased him until he lost control of his vehicle.”
The goal, Langendorff said, was “to get this guy. You don’t shoot up anywhere and get away with it.”
The shooter was found dead after the brief chase ended in a neighboring county.
The town of Sutherland Springs has only a few hundred residents — the kind of place so small that the church shooting didn’t just shock, it shattered.
“It kind of makes your heart drop,” resident Sarah Fuertez told PEOPLE. “You are taken aback. … You don’t think it would happen out here, that it would hit so close to home. I see something like this in a bigger city — it makes you wonder what is really safe. If we aren’t safe out here, where are we safe?”
According to historical records, there was one store and one post office in Sutherland Springs in 1989, and 362 people lived there in 2000. Fuertez said there are less than 800 people living there now, and the town has no stoplights.
The victims were as young as 18 months and as old as 77. Authorities had not released their names as of late afternoon Monday.
Among the dead are the church pastor's 14-year-old daughter, a mother of young children and a 16-year-old aspiring NICU nurse.
Mourners, pictured at right, participate during a candlelight vigil on Sunday night in Sutherland Springs for the victims of the shooting.
The shooting victims make up “a substantial number of the population” of the town, resident Sarah Fuertez said.
Witness and longtime resident Kathleen Curnow told PEOPLE that an 8-year-old girl survived while several of her relatives were killed.
The site of the the gunman’s rampage made his attack more acute, according to Fuertez: “The churches around here, they are very big part of the social aspect. We don’t have that much in this town for the townsfolk to gather in a family environment, so the focal point tends to be the community center or the churches.”
Texas Gov. Abbott is pictured at a vigil for the victims.
In the face of the town's trauma, there is resilience and courage. Fuertez says people came in support around the community center where the victims' families had gathered Sunday, bringing ice chests and food — even a barbecue pit.
"Sutherland Springs is trying to get everyone taken care of," she says. "Right now everyone is trying to work through the grief."
Kathleen Curnow lives across the street from the church and called 911 as the carnage unfolded. Echoing the everyday connections that now bind her neighbors in grief, she told the Today show that until Sunday's shooting ended the girl's life, 14-year-old Annabelle Pomeroy would "always come to the house."
"The devastation for these families, many of these families that I've known all my life, it's unbelievable," she told PEOPLE.
"It doesn't matter your race, what you do for a living, male or female, what your religion or ethnicity [is], if you need something, we just come together," Curnow said on Today, "and it's always how it's been."
Members of the Phoenix Suns stand arm-in-arm during a moment of silence for the victims of the church shooting before an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, in San Antonio, Texas.
Celebrities also shared their grief and condolences, with some urging political action, following the carnage.
“My heart breaks over the news coming out of Texas,” Britney Spears wrote on Twitter. “My prayers are with the Sutherland Springs community.”
“No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America,” comedian Sarah Silverman wrote. “Please let’s all come together.”
Twenty-six crosses have been erected in the Sutherland Springs area only one day after the mass shooting there decimated entire families.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Annabelle Pomeroy's mother, Sheri, said, “We don’t want to overshadow the other lives lost yesterday. We lost more than Belle yesterday, and one thing that gives me a sliver of encouragement is the fact that Belle was surrounded yesterday by her church family that she loved fiercely and vice versa.”
“Our church was not comprised of members or parishioners, ” Sherri continued. “We were a very close family: We ate together, we laughed together, we cried together and we worshipped together. Now most of our church family is gone.”
“Our building is probably beyond repair and the few of us that are left behind, lost tragically,” she said. “As senseless as this tragedy was, our sweet Belle would not have been able to deal with losing so much family yesterday. Please don’t forget Sutherland Springs.”