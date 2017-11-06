The Aftermath of the Texas Church Mass Shooting: Scenes of Community, Heartbreak and Heroism

At least 26 people were killed and 20 more were injured after a gunman opened fire on Sunday morning at a church in Texas, authorities said. The rampage, which came only weeks after a massacre in Las Vegas, interrupted a worship service and is now the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history.

The shooter, identified as 26-year-old Devin Kelley, a former Air Force member, was dressed in all-black tactical gear with a ballistics vest when he began firing from outside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs around 11:30 a.m. local time, during a service.

Authorities on Monday said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, and that the shooter had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.

Law enforcement officers are seen at right gathered at the church after the shooting.