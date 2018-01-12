Woman Allegedly Searched 'How to Kill Someone and Not Get Caught' Before Murdering Spouse: Reports

A Texas woman is accused of fatally shooting her husband last week after allegedly researching ways to get away with murder, according to multiple news reports.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Sandra Louise Garner, 55, is being held on $2 million bond after being charged Wednesday with husband Jon’s murder.

According to the paper, Sandra called 911 on Jan. 2 to report a masked intruder had killed her husband in their Maypearl, Texas, home.

She allegedly told investigators she awoke to the sounds of two gunshots and, soon after, saw a man in a mask with a gun walking through the house, the Dallas Morning News reports.

The intruder, Sandra allegedly said, spared her life and told her his only gripe was with Jon, 42.

After taking $18,000 from the couple’s safe, he told her to go into a bathroom and count to 100, police claim she told them.

The intruder, she allegedly claimed, told her he’d return to kill her if he heard police sirens.

But, the Daily Light of Waxahachie reports, authorities said Sandra’s account unraveled after an analysis of her personal electronic devices revealed a recent internet search for “how to kill someone and not get caught.”

All three reports note that the bullets used to kill Jon were allegedly fired from a gun recovered from his wife’s automobile.

Sandra has yet to enter a plea to the murder charge she faces. Information on her lawyer wasn’t immediately available on Friday.

Police were unavailable to comment on the case to PEOPLE.