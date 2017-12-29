Texas Woman Allegedly Got Drunk, Hid in First Date's House Before Damaging His Warhol Paintings

A 29-year-old Dallas woman faces a felony charge of criminal mischief after she allegedly caused at least $300,000 in damage to a notable Texas attorney’s art collection, PEOPLE confirms.

Court records show that Lindy Lou Layman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly throwing liquid on three paintings owned by attorney Anthony Buzbee and tearing them off the wall.

She is also accused of throwing two of Buzbee’s sculptures “across the room.”

Among the damaged artwork were two Andy Warhol paintings, each valued at $500,000, according to the Associated Press.

Layman’s alleged behavior came during a first date with Buzbee where she became too intoxicated before returning to Buzbee’s Houston home and hiding inside as he tried to get her into a hired car, authorities said, the AP and the Houston Chronicle report.

She allegedly became hostile after Buzbee found her, he said. At one point she allegedly yelled, “I’m not leaving,” according to the Dallas Morning News. Layman threw red wine on some of the paintings, authorities alleged, according to the AP.

Layman has since posted bail and been released from custody, records show. She is due back in court for an arraignment on Jan. 9.

Her attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment and she has not yet entered a plea. She works as a freelance court reporter, according to the Morning News.

Buzbee, reportedly a 49-year-old father of four, made headlines in 2009 for a $100-million verdict on behalf of refinery workers in Texas City, Texas, against BP (which was subsequently reduced by a judge to less than half a million dollars).

He more recently defended former Texas Gov. Rick Perry against accusations he abused his power while in office, the Chronicle reports. (Perry’s indictment was later dismissed.)

Buzbee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.