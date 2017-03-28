Texas Vet Charged in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot with Boyfriend to Kill Exes Dies in Apparent Suicide

A Texas woman who allegedly concocted a plan with her boyfriend to kill her ex-husband was found dead in an apparent suicide on Monday — just one day before she was scheduled to appear in court for a capital murder charge, reports say.

Police said 48-year-old Valerie McDaniel jumped to her death from the seventh floor of a high-rise building in Houston, KTRK reports. Her body was found in the courtyard area near the pool.

“The reportee was someone that either worked inside the apartment complex or condominium complex,” Detective J. P. Villarreal with the Houston Police Department told reporters on Monday.

“They reported to police that there was a body laying out there. They didn’t know if she was asleep or what until the officers came out and found her.”

Although Villarreal did not release the name of the victim, the Harris County medical examiner identified the deceased woman as McDaniel, according to Click2Houston.

Attorney George Parnham, who broke the news to McDaniel’s alleged partner in crime, Leon Jacob, said Jacob was “devastated” as a result of the death, KTRK reports.

Parnham told KHOU that Jacob, 39, didn’t know of his girlfriend’s death until Parnham visited him in the Harris County jail.

McDaniel pleaded not guilty to solicitation of capital murder after she and Jacob were caught in an alleged plan to have both their exes killed. She was released on $50,000 bail.

Authorities alleged to PEOPLE that McDaniel and Jacob met with a hit man at a Houston Olive Garden. Their plan, allegedly: to kill McDaniel’s ex-husband in a staged car-jacking gone awry, and to kidnap and kill Jacob’s ex-girlfriend.

“The whole thing is bizarre,” prosecutor Tom Berg, first assistant at the Harris County Assistant District Attorney Office, previously told PEOPLE.

The alleged plan was thwarted when the hit man turned out to be an undercover police officer.

McDaniel was scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

Jacob has pleaded not guilty. His attorney did not return PEOPLE’s calls for comment after his arrest earlier in March.