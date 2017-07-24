Driver Allegedly Claims He Didn’t Know He Was Smuggling People in Incident that Left 10 Dead

The man who allegedly drove the truck in which eight people were found dead in Texas early Sunday morning allegedly told investigators he didn’t know his vehicle was carrying people, according to a U.S. Department Attorney’s Office press release.

James Matthew Bradley, 60, has been charged with one count of transporting illegal aliens. Two people later died in the hospital, and more than 30 people were injured, many of them suffering from dehydration and other heat-related illnesses.

Bradley allegedly told officials he stopped in the parking lot of a San Antonio Walmart where he heard banging and shaking coming from his tractor-trailer, according to a federal complaint filed this morning.

“He was surprised when ‘he was run over by Spanish people and knocked to the ground,’ ” the affidavit states. “He realized that one person was dead. He said he knew the trailer refrigeration system did not work and that the four vent holes probably were clogged,” the press release states.

When San Antonio police responded to a call shortly after midnight on July 23, they discovered the people in the trailer.

“[Bradley] denied knowing there were people in the trailer, and discovered them only when he exited the vehicle to relieve himself,” according to the statement. “Bradley said he was traveling from Laredo to San Antonio after having the tractor-trailer washed and detailed at a truck stop near Laredo. He intended to take the trailer to Brownsville, [Texas,] to deliver it to someone who had purchased it.”

Some of the undocumented people told officials they had been smuggled across the Rio Grande River. They told officials, at various times, the trailer contained between 70 and 200 people through the duration of the transport. “People inside were making noise to get someone’s attention,” the criminal complaint alleges, “but no one ever came.”

One person told officials after they paid more than $5,000, they were placed inside the trailer, which was pitch black and hot. They were not given any food or water, another person told officials. Temperatures reached 100 degrees in South Texas, according to the U.S. Weather Service.

“To maximize their criminal profits, these human smugglers crammed more than 100 people into a tractor trailer in the stifling Texas summer heat resulting in 10 dead and 29 others hospitalized,” Thomas Homan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement alleged. “Human smugglers have repeatedly demonstrated that they have absolutely no regard for human life.”

Bradley allegedly did not call 911, but called his wife instead, according to the statement. He is expected to appear in front of a U.S. Magistrate today. If convicted, the offense is punishable by life imprisonment or death, $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.