Texas Teen Dies Months After Going Missing and Reuniting With Family: 'Our Sweet Heaven Left Us'

A Texas teenager who went missing last November and was found safe days later in Louisiana has died, multiple outlets report.

Heaven Ray Cox’s family announced on social media that the 15-year-old died on Saturday, the Beaumont Enterprise reports.

“Our sweet Heaven left us to be with Jesus this afternoon around 4:00,” the teen’s mother, Tammy Day Cox, wrote on Facebook Saturday at 7:18 p.m.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“Some bright lights are not meant for this dark and cruel world…. Sing with the angels sweet girl. I love you.”

The cause of death is unknown at this point.

But earlier on Saturday, at 4:27 p.m., Cox posted an alarming message, saying, “I NEED EVERYONE TO STOP AND PRAY RIGHT NOW FOR HEAVEN!! IT’S AN EMERGENCY!!”

Cox did not give any more details about what may have been happening with her daughter at that moment.

Heaven ran away from home on Nov. 26; she left a note on her bed that she was heading to California but she didn’t say why.

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Authorities at the time released few details about Heaven’s disappearance. But her mother wrote in a Facebook post that she believed her daughter was in the company “of a man much older than her.”

Cox said that her daughter took medication for bipolar disorder, but had left her pills at their home in the Beaumont, Texas, area.

Five days later, on Dec. 1, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, reported that Heaven had been found by police in a home in Louisiana owned by the relative of someone the girl knew, and that she was safe.

“Preliminary reports are that Heaven left her residence last Saturday on her own accord, but we will continue to speak to all persons involved,” the sheriff’s office said at the time.